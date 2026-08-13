DJ Envy Marvels Over Chris Brown’s ‘Better Than Michael Jackson’ Performance

We start this article by reminding readers that everyone is entitled to their opinion. Now, for business. DJ Envy has dubbed Chris Brown as “better than Michael Jackson.”

The statement has been echoed in certain pockets of the Internet, but Envy’s opinion comes after Breezy’s time on stage with Usher in New Jersey.

“Salute to Usher and Chris Brown. I went to that tour, Jesus Christ. To me, Chris Brown is the greatest performer ever. To me, yes, he’s better than Michael Jackson,” Envy said. “Chris Brown is the best performer I’ve ever seen. When it comes to dancing, absolutely, he’s Michael Jackson on crack.”

Interesting word choice there at the end.

He added, “He can do what Michael Jackson does. He can add his different style. He can make it hip-hop-ish. He can make it contemporary. He gets busy and I’ve never seen nothing like that in my life.”