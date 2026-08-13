Joe Rogan is putting a fresh spotlight on the Trump family’s growing financial footprint, and this time the conversation is centered on billions of dollars connected to cryptocurrency, private business dealings and government contracts.

Joe Rogan: “This government has done some shit that no government has ever done before and one of them is the crypto stuff. The crypto stuff is nuts. Trump has made billions in crypto. Then you got his sons and his sons are involved in these weird business deals and there’s a lot… pic.twitter.com/yXn7I8iPbT — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) August 13, 2026

In a widely circulated podcast clip, Rogan zeroed in on the scale of the family’s activity, describing the administration’s cryptocurrency dealings as “nuts.” Trump reportedly disclosed more than $1.4 billion in crypto income, while estimates have placed the family’s overall gains at roughly $2.3 billion.

🇺🇸LATEST: Barron Trump is now reportedly worth $150 MILLION, surpassing Melania Trump’s net worth.



Forbes estimates the 20-year-old Barron Trump is worth around $150M, driven largely by his stake in the family’s World Liberty Financial crypto venture. pic.twitter.com/G8wnK801Xw — Coin Bureau (@coinbureau) August 13, 2026

Rogan also raised questions about business involving Trump’s sons and the amount of money moving through ventures connected to the family. His commentary went far enough to suggest the circumstances could potentially warrant arrests.

JUST IN: White House hosts crypto execs day before CFTC meeting – Politico



• Set for Wednesday



• Unclear if Trump attends pic.twitter.com/Sru23w22Lq — Bitcoin Archive (@BitcoinArchive) August 13, 2026

The scrutiny extends beyond crypto. Reports have connected companies associated with Trump’s sons to approximately $6.3 billion in Pentagon contracts, adding another layer to an already heated discussion over where presidential power ends and private financial interests begin.

The numbers have drawn sharp reactions. Journalist Anne Applebaum called the situation “corrupt,” while Congressman Shri Thanedar connected the business activity to “a war Trump started.”

Rogan’s comments arrive as questions surrounding conflicts of interest continue to follow the administration. With crypto profits, family businesses and federal defense spending all entering the same conversation, the debate is becoming less about any single deal and more about the unprecedented scale of financial activity surrounding a sitting president and his family.