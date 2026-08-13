Jordan Burns Is Building San Antonio’s Next Generation of Guards, One Possession at a Time

At Deuce Academy, he’s turning raw talent into complete players and his protégé, Class of 2028 guard Isaiah Birdsong, is proof the blueprint works.

Jordan Burns knows what it takes to lead a basketball team. He proved it at Colgate University, where he finished as the program’s career assists leader with 503 and won the 2021 Patriot League Player of the Year award. He proved it again on an Exhibit contract with his hometown San Antonio Spurs, then in the NBA G League and on professional floors overseas.

Now he’s handing that knowledge to the next generation, and Deuce Academy is where the transfer happens.

Founded and led by Burns, the San Antonio development program is built on a conviction that separates it from a crowded training market: young players don’t get better by collecting moves. They get better by learning the game. So instead of endless repetition and flashy combos, Deuce Academy drops athletes into live situations at game speed, forcing them to read defenses, create advantages and execute under pressure. Those are the same demands they’ll face when the lights come on.

The curriculum covers everything from fundamentals and decision making to pace, footwork, confidence and character, but the throughline is basketball intelligence. Burns wants his athletes to understand not just how to perform a skill, but when and why to reach for it.

The Birdsong Blueprint

Want to see the Burns effect in real time? Watch Isaiah Birdsong.

The 6’2” Class of 2028 guard first made noise in El Paso, Texas where he built a reputation as a composed, efficient perimeter scorer at Pebble Hills High School. Most recently he has taken his game to the NXTPRO Puma circuit with the San Antonio King Hoops, giving a wider basketball audience an early look at his ceiling. Now settled in the San Antonio area, Birdsong will suit up for Cornerstone Christian High School this fall under head coach Randy Schuster. He arrives sharpened by months of work against faster, stronger and more physical competition.

His rise caught attention in a June 25, 2026, INSCMagazine feature, “Under a Pro’s Wing: Isaiah Birdsong and the Jordan Burns Effect.”

Under Burns, the work has been surgical: reading defenders, sharpening decisions, manufacturing scoring opportunities, tightening the handle and learning to see the floor the way a point guard has to see it.

“His work ethic separates him. He’s committed to the process and understands that development doesn’t happen overnight,” Burns said of Birdsong in the INSCMagazine feature.

Known for his quiet confidence and disciplined approach, Birdsong is growing into a complete combo guard who can score, facilitate and make the correct read no matter what the game throws at him. His trajectory is a case study in Deuce Academy’s core belief: steady development beats instant recognition every time.

Lessons You Can’t Get From a Drill

This is where Burns’ résumé becomes Birdsong’s advantage. Session by session, the young guard is absorbing how professional guards study the floor, manipulate defenders, control tempo and answer pressure. Those lessons demand more than athleticism. They demand patience, accountability and intentional preparation.

“Isaiah is an example of what can happen when talent is matched with consistent instruction, accountability and a willingness to be coached,” Burns said. “At Deuce Academy, our responsibility is to give athletes the tools, knowledge and confidence they need to maximize their potential. We want them to understand not only how to perform a skill, but when and why to use it.”

Built for Guards, Driven by Purpose

Deuce Academy offers private and small group training for athletes who want individualized development and competitive instruction rooted in real game situations. Every session is tailored to the player in front of Burns, and every session reinforces discipline, leadership and work ethic.

The approach is especially valuable for guards, the position where the game moves fastest. Point guards and combo guards must process the floor in real time while juggling scoring, playmaking and leadership. Burns teaches those responsibilities from a rare vantage point: someone who has carried them at every level of the sport.

Named in honor of Deuce, whose legacy continues to inspire its mission, the academy exists to help young athletes chase excellence on the court and in life. Nothing is wasted. Every rep has a purpose, and every lesson carries over to practices, games and lasting growth.

As Deuce Academy expands its footprint in the San Antonio basketball community, Burns is looking for athletes who are serious about their skills, their basketball IQ and their futures.

For players like Birdsong, that means more than access to an accomplished trainer. It means mentorship from someone who has lived the demands, sacrifices and decisions that carry a player from high school gyms to college arenas to the professional ranks. Now he’s clearing the path for the next one through.

Deuce Academy is a basketball training program based in San Antonio, Texas. Founded and led by former Colgate University standout and professional guard Jordan Burns, the academy provides private and small group instruction focused on skill development, basketball IQ, footwork, pace, confidence and game execution, with a mission to develop complete athletes while reinforcing discipline, humility, leadership and strong character on and off the court.