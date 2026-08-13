White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt will leave her role at the end of August, President Donald Trump announced Wednesday, marking a major shakeup for the administration’s press operation less than three months before the midterm elections.

Trump described Leavitt, 28, as “one of my most trusted aides” and said she would depart so she could spend more time with her young children and family, adding that he understood and respected her decision.

BREAKING: Karoline Leavitt departing as White House Press Secretary at the end of the month, Trump says pic.twitter.com/Zwg7fmAXF1 — BNO News (@BNONews) August 12, 2026

Leavitt made history as the youngest-ever White House press secretary and became the first woman to be pregnant while serving in the high-pressure position.

CNN notes, in a social media post Wednesday, Leavitt called her decision “bittersweet” and explained that after returning to the White House following the birth of her daughter, she realized she could not be the best mother her two young children deserved while also dedicating the constant time, energy and attention required of the press secretary role.