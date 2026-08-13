Luka Doncic Reacts to Lakers Sale, Eyes Championship Run

Luka Doncic has addressed the Los Angeles Lakers’ sale, expressing excitement about the franchise’s future and his desire to bring another championship to Los Angeles.

“Being a Laker means everything to me, and I’m excited to get back on the court and bring a championship to LA,” Doncic said.

The Lakers star acknowledged that he has become accustomed to major changes over the last few years but emphasized his belief in the franchise’s potential.

“I know that no matter what, there is no limit to the potential of this iconic franchise,” Doncic added.

Being a Laker means everything to me, and I’m excited to get back on the court and bring a championship to LA. I’ve gotten used to big changes over these last few years, but I know that no matter what, there is no limit to the potential of this iconic franchise. I look forward to… — Luka Dončić (@lukadoncic) August 12, 2026

Doncic also said he is looking forward to meeting Josh and Bob, with plans to begin working together to build something special in Los Angeles.