Comedian and syndicated radio host Rickey Smiley shared a passionate video message addressing growing concerns over the safety of Black women, urging them to prioritize self-defense and consider firearms training amid rising social tensions and safety fears.

Reflecting on his personal fears for his family members, the veteran entertainer warned viewers about modern threats facing Black women and encouraged them to take proactive measures to protect themselves.

“I Have a Mother, a Sister, Nieces—and I’m Scared”

In the video, titled “Why Rickey Smiley Is Concerned & Scared For Black Women,” Smiley spoke candidly about the emotional toll of watching safety issues and missing person reports impacting Black communities across the country.

“I have a mother, I have a sister, I have nieces, and I’m scared. I’m scared, y’all, please be careful,” Smiley urged. “We’re living in some real dangerous times… Black women are under attack, so please be careful.”

Pointedly addressing the high rate of missing Black women and girls—a issue long overlooked by mainstream media coverage—Smiley questioned how so many disappearances continue without greater public intervention:

“Racism is real… How the hell that many Black women come up missing? … You don’t want to have your family put you in the ground when you could have just did some simple stuff and took some simple steps to save your life.”

A Call for Gun Safety and Self-Defense Preparation

Smiley encouraged Black women to overcome any personal hesitations toward firearms and invest time and resources into proper tactical and self-defense education.

Overcoming Hesitation: Smiley urged women to set aside anxiety around firearms, suggesting they visit a local shooting range with a certified instructor to build comfort and skill.

Smiley urged women to set aside anxiety around firearms, suggesting they visit a local shooting range with a certified instructor to build comfort and skill. Prioritizing Self-Protection: He emphasized reallocating personal spending toward formal safety classes: “If you can get your hair done and your nails done and order all this stuff off Amazon, invest in training yourself or getting somebody to train you so you could be safe.”

He emphasized reallocating personal spending toward formal safety classes: “If you can get your hair done and your nails done and order all this stuff off Amazon, invest in training yourself or getting somebody to train you so you could be safe.” Empowerment Through Preparation: Framing self-defense as a necessity for preservation, Smiley added: “We not going back in time, we not going to be slaves, you might have to defend yourself… All you got to do, put your nerves aside and go to a shooting range and learn how to shoot.”

Resonating Across the Community

Smiley’s message struck a chord across social media, sparking widespread discussions among Black women, firearms instructors, and safety advocates about the importance of personal protection, situational awareness, and community-based support systems.