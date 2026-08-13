One of the most powerful executives in the music business is reportedly dealing with a frightening situation that has moved from the Internet directly to Roc Nation’s front door.

Roc Nation CEO and co-founder Desiree Perez has allegedly been targeted for months by a man who has made repeated death threats against her through social media and music before recently confronting her outside the company’s Manhattan headquarters. The NYPD is reportedly investigating, but no arrest has been announced.

According to law enforcement sources cited by the New York Post, the most serious face to face encounter occurred Monday evening near Roc Nation’s offices on West 26th Street in Chelsea. Perez was reportedly outside the building around 7:30 p.m. when the unidentified man approached her and allegedly told the longtime music executive, “You are going to die.”

A representative for Perez contacted police following the confrontation.

Investigators reportedly believe the same man has been targeting Perez since at least May. The individual has been described in reports as a homeless man known to frequent areas of Manhattan and the Bronx. Authorities are also examining threatening social media posts and music lyrics allegedly directed at Perez and Roc Nation.

The situation becomes even more disturbing because Monday’s confrontation reportedly wasn’t the first time the man approached Perez in person. According to law enforcement sources, there have been multiple encounters connected to the ongoing harassment campaign, raising obvious concerns about the executive’s personal safety and security surrounding Roc Nation’s New York headquarters.

Perez, 56, isn’t merely another executive working behind the scenes. She has been an integral part of Jay Z’s business operation for decades and helped establish Roc Nation in 2008 before eventually becoming the company’s CEO. Under her leadership, Roc Nation has expanded across music management, publishing, touring, entertainment and sports while representing some of the biggest names in popular culture.

Her influence also extends deep into sports and live entertainment. Perez has played a significant role in Roc Nation’s partnership with the NFL, which began in 2019 and includes involvement in the league’s social initiatives and Super Bowl halftime entertainment. She also became the first woman to receive the Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) as an executive producer.

The reported threats arrive during an already complicated period for Perez. She remains involved in highly publicized federal litigation with her daughter, Demoree Hadley. That case has included competing allegations, counterclaims and disputes over social media activity. Court records confirm that Perez previously sought judicial intervention concerning online postings connected to that litigation. Those legal proceedings, however, should not be conflated with the unidentified man now accused of threatening Perez outside Roc Nation’s headquarters; current reporting has not established a connection between the two situations.

As of the latest reports, Roc Nation has not issued a detailed public statement addressing the alleged stalker, and authorities have not publicly identified or arrested a suspect.

What began as alleged online harassment has now escalated into something considerably more serious. With a man reportedly confronting Perez outside her place of business and explicitly threatening her life, the situation has moved beyond social media rhetoric into an active law enforcement matter.

For one of Hip Hop’s most influential executives, the concern is no longer simply what’s being said online. It’s that the person allegedly saying it has now shown up in real life.