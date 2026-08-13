Sean “Diddy” Combs has filed a defamation countersuit against music producer and videographer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, accusing his former collaborator of making false statements and illegally selling stolen documentary footage to Netflix.

In a legal complaint filed in federal court, attorneys for the 56-year-old music mogul allege that Jones carried out a calculated campaign to smear Combs while profiting off footage secretly taken from Combs’ personal archives.

Allegations of Stolen Footage Sold to Netflix

According to court filings, the dispute centers on personal behind-the-scenes footage filmed while Jones worked as a producer on Combs’ 2023 release, The Love Album: Off the Grid.

Combs’ legal team claims that during a December 2022 trip aboard a yacht in St. Barts, Jones accessed a videographer’s computer workstation without authorization and copied confidential hard drives. The countersuit alleges Jones later sold that stolen material to Netflix for use in the 50 Cent-produced docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning.

In addition to copyright and theft claims, the filing accuses Jones of defamation, specifically targeting statements Jones made during his on-camera interviews for the series:

“Mr. Jones’s statements in his Netflix interview accusing Mr. Combs of directing him to procure sex workers are false and Mr. Jones knew they were false. Mr. Jones also falsely claimed in his interview… that he was given drugs by Mr. Combs without his knowledge.”

Ongoing Legal Battles

The countersuit marks the latest turn in a multi-year legal war between the two former partners.

February 2024 (Original Lawsuit): Jones initially sued Combs for $30 million, alleging sexual harassment, assault, and forced procurement of sex workers while working on the album. Combs vehemently denied all allegations, calling the lawsuit a shameless bid for a payday.

Jones initially sued Combs for $30 million, alleging sexual harassment, assault, and forced procurement of sex workers while working on the album. Combs vehemently denied all allegations, calling the lawsuit a shameless bid for a payday. March 2025 (Partial Dismissal): A federal judge tossed out five of the nine claims in Jones’ initial civil suit.

A federal judge tossed out five of the nine claims in Jones’ initial civil suit. Current Countersuit: Combs is seeking unspecified damages, the return of all original hard drives, and a court order requiring Jones to destroy any remaining copies of the stolen footage.

An attorney for Jones has not yet issued a public response to the new filing.