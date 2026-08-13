The collapse of Wondermind Global Inc. has landed its high-profile founders in federal court.

Selena Gomez, her mother Mandy Teefey and co-founder Daniella Pierson are facing a securities fraud lawsuit from investors who accuse the trio of mismanaging the mental health startup, misleading stakeholders about its business and failing to disclose the company’s deteriorating finances.

Filed in Delaware federal court, the complaint alleges investors committed $1.2 million partly on a promise that Gomez would serve as “head of marketing” and leverage her massive social media following. Plaintiffs claim Gomez later distanced herself from Wondermind amid tensions with Teefey, amounting to what the lawsuit describes as a “dereliction of duties.”

Investors also allege Wondermind misrepresented potential institutional revenue programs involving JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Fidelity while promised advertising operations, revenue streams and a mobile app never fully materialized.

Pierson faces separate allegations that company money funded personal expenses, including rent on a New York apartment costing $60,000 per month. She categorically denies misusing investor funds, maintaining that she drew no salary and personally invested money into Wondermind.

The plaintiffs, including former Allergan CEO Brent Saunders, say they learned the extent of Wondermind’s problems through media reporting detailing internal turmoil and missed payroll. Separate reporting also raised allegations of drug use in the workplace involving Teefey.

Gomez and Teefey have not publicly responded to the court proceedings.

Five plaintiffs are now seeking rescission of their investments along with punitive damages, turning a celebrity-backed mental health venture once built around openness and community into an increasingly complicated legal fight.