Spider-Man is officially operating in rare box office territory.

Sony and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day has become the fastest movie ever to cross $700 million domestically, reaching the milestone just 13 days after its July 31 release. As of August 12, the Tom Holland-led blockbuster had pulled in $704.5 million in North America and topped $1.8 billion worldwide.

‘SPIDER-MAN BRAND NEW DAY’ will become the highest grossing Spider-Man ever this weekend.



Passing ‘SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME’. pic.twitter.com/FjgDB0fDja — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 13, 2026

That 13-day sprint breaks the previous record of 16 days shared by Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Avengers: Endgame. Only seven movies in history have reached $700 million domestically, with Brand New Day already climbing to No. 6 on the all-time North American chart after passing Black Panther.

‘SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY’ has become the fastest film in history to surpass $700 million at the domestic box office.



It is now on track to become the highest-grossing movie of all time in the U.S. pic.twitter.com/qkHlnwqr7e — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 13, 2026

Overseas, Spider-Man is moving even faster. The film has generated $1.108 billion internationally, surpassing Spider-Man: No Way Home’s $1.106 billion to become Sony Pictures’ biggest international release ever.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the fourth MCU Spider-Man movie is currently pacing 31 percent ahead of No Way Home at the same stage of its theatrical run. Top Gun: Maverick is now within striking distance as Brand New Day closes in on the domestic top five.

The turnout is also feeding the larger conversation surrounding superhero fatigue. Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani celebrated the response as evidence that audiences still show up when the story connects, saying people appreciate “a good story when they see it.”

At this pace, Spider-Man may be headed toward another crown. No Way Home currently stands as the franchise’s worldwide box office king, and Brand New Day is rapidly closing the gap.