In a major legal ruling over the music empire and intellectual property of The Notorious B.I.G., a Delaware Chancery Court judge has ruled in favor of the late rapper’s former manager, Wayne Barrow, against Biggie’s widow, R&B singer Faith Evans.

Chancellor Kathaleen St. J. McCormick ruled that Evans had no legal standing to withhold distributions owed to a trust established by Biggie’s mother, the late Voletta Wallace.

The $200 Million Estate and the Trust Dispute

In 2007, Voletta Wallace and Faith Evans co-founded Notorious B.I.G. LLC to consolidate and manage the late rapper’s intellectual property, catalog, and image rights. Under their corporate structure, half of their collective rights were transferred to Biggie’s two children, Ty’anna Wallace and Christopher Jordan “CJ” Wallace, leaving all parties with a 25% stake in company payouts.

In March 2025, shortly after Voletta Wallace passed away at age 78, the company finalized a massive deal with music publisher Primary Wave, valuing Biggie’s estate at an estimated $200 million.

Following Ms. Wallace’s passing, Evans—acting as the LLC’s sole remaining manager—withheld the trust’s 25% share of the Primary Wave proceeds, arguing that company agreements prohibited the transfer of membership units to the trust.

“Keep Your Family and Business Completely Separated”

In her 16-page opinion, Judge McCormick granted summary judgment to Barrow, holding that as the sole trustee and executor of Ms. Wallace’s estate, Barrow is entitled to all rights and distributions under the agreement.

Opening her ruling, Judge McCormick directly quoted Biggie’s 1997 classic, “Ten Crack Commandments”:

“Christopher Wallace presciently cautioned: ‘Keep your family and business completely separated.’ After Wallace’s tragic death, however, his mother and widow did exactly the opposite… This litigation was perhaps the inevitable result.”

The court noted that Evans appeared to be angered by a decision made by Voletta weeks before her death to amend her trust, removing her grandson, CJ Wallace, as a co-trustee and naming Barrow as the sole trustee.

Ongoing Legal Challenges

While the Delaware ruling marks a definitive victory for Barrow regarding the catalog payouts, a separate legal challenge remains active:

Pennsylvania Lawsuit: In February 2026, CJ Wallace filed a lawsuit in Pennsylvania challenging Barrow’s underlying authority as trustee and executor, alleging that Barrow improperly influenced Voletta into granting him sole control of her estate shortly before her passing.

In February 2026, CJ Wallace filed a lawsuit in Pennsylvania challenging Barrow’s underlying authority as trustee and executor, alleging that Barrow improperly influenced Voletta into granting him sole control of her estate shortly before her passing. Charitable Impact: Interest earned on the trust’s distributions is designated for the Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation, where Barrow serves on the board.

Expressing vindication over the decision, Barrow’s attorney, Jay W. Freiberg, noted in a statement that “Mama Wallace wanted Wayne to steward the legacy of the Notorious B.I.G.,” adding that the ruling validates Barrow’s long-standing role within the estate.