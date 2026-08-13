On this day in 1991, B Real, Sen Dog and DJ Muggs introduced the world to a sound that would become unmistakable when Cypress Hill released their self titled debut album through Ruffhouse and Columbia Records.

Coming straight out of South Gate, California, Cypress Hill immediately separated themselves from the rapidly expanding West Coast Hip Hop scene. DJ Muggs provided the group’s dark, dusty and sample heavy sonic backdrop, while B Real’s instantly recognizable nasal delivery and Sen Dog’s aggressive vocals gave the crew an identity that couldn’t be confused with anyone else.

More importantly, Cypress Hill brought a distinctly Latino perspective into mainstream Hip Hop at a time when that voice remained severely underrepresented. Their rhymes mixed English, Spanish, California street slang, weed culture and firsthand observations of Los Angeles street life, giving listeners another side of the West Coast experience while helping open doors for generations of Latino Hip Hop artists who followed.

The album came loaded with records that became Cypress Hill staples. “The Phuncky Feel One” introduced their funk driven chemistry, while the menacing “Hand on the Pump” became another underground favorite. But “How I Could Just Kill a Man” was the record that truly announced their arrival. Powered by Muggs’ sinister production and B Real’s unforgettable delivery, the single became one of the defining Hip Hop records of the early 1990s and remains a certified Cypress Hill classic.

Other cuts such as “Pigs,” “Hole in the Head,” “Light Another” and “Latin Lingo” demonstrated that Cypress Hill had much more to offer than one breakout single. “Latin Lingo,” in particular, reinforced the group’s cultural identity by seamlessly moving between English and Spanish at a time when bilingual rhyming was still relatively uncommon on nationally distributed Hip Hop albums.

Commercial success followed. The album eventually earned double platinum certification from the RIAA, establishing Cypress Hill as one of Hip Hop’s most successful new groups and setting the stage for their massive 1993 sophomore album, Black Sunday, which would take their popularity to another level.

The impact of Cypress Hill’s debut, however, extends far beyond record sales. B Real, Sen Dog and Muggs helped expand what West Coast Hip Hop could sound and look like, while their unapologetic advocacy of cannabis became inseparable from the group’s identity long before legalization became a mainstream political and commercial conversation.

Thirty five years later, Cypress Hill remains a landmark debut from a group that never needed to sound like anybody else to get noticed. They created their own lane, brought Latino representation to the forefront and delivered a grimy West Coast masterpiece whose influence can still be heard throughout the culture.

Salute to B Real, Sen Dog, DJ Muggs and the entire Cypress Hill family for 35 years of one of Hip Hop’s most distinctive debut albums.