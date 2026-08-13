Rolling Loud is heading to the big screen, and Owen Wilson is getting thrown straight into the chaos.

The official trailer for Rolling Loud: The Movie introduces Wilson as a tightly wound father trying to connect with his 13-year-old son by taking him to one of hip-hop’s biggest festivals. The plan quickly unravels when the teenager disappears into a massive crowd, leaving his dad to navigate mosh pits, backstage madness and the kind of festival energy that can turn a simple weekend into a full-on survival mission.

ROLLING LOUD

THE MOVIE



OFFICIAL TRAILER OUT NOW 🚨

IN THEATERS OCTOBER 2ND



👤 OWEN WILSON

👤 MATT RIFE

👤 TRAVIS SCOTT

👤 SKI MASK THE SLUMP GOD

👤 TY DOLLA $IGN

👤 SEXYY RED

➕ MORE pic.twitter.com/Y911A7a8eK — Kurrco (@Kurrco) August 13, 2026

The comedy is inspired by writer and director Jeremy Garelick’s own experience attending a music festival with his teenage son, giving the story a real-world foundation underneath all the absurdity.

The cast pulls directly from both comedy and hip-hop culture. Matt Rife, Christine Ko and Henry Winkler appear alongside Travis Scott, Sexyy Red, Ski Mask The Slump God and Ty Dolla $ign, helping give the movie the feel of an actual Rolling Loud weekend instead of a generic Hollywood version of one.

New “Rolling Loud” movie is officially releasing the end of summer 🍿🎥



Featuring Owen Wilson, Matt Rife, Travis Scott, Christine Ko, and more!! pic.twitter.com/1qslwNzVDP — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) August 13, 2026

The trailer leans heavily into the festival’s signature atmosphere, with packed crowds, flashing lights, pyrotechnics and the towering Ferris wheel all becoming part of the story.

Distributed by Ketchup Entertainment, Rolling Loud: The Movie hits theaters October 2, 2026.

For a festival built on unpredictable moments, turning that energy into a father-son comedy feels right at home.