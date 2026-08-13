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Trippie Redd Reveals ‘NDA’ Tracklist Ahead of August 14 Release

August 13, 2026
Shawn Grant
Trippie Redd Unveils NDA Tracklist Before August 14 Release
Photo credit: Austin William Simmons (“Salty”)

Trippie Redd has revealed the official tracklist for his highly anticipated new album, NDA, through a partnership with Spotify’s Rap Caviar ahead of its August 14 release.

The 25-track project includes the recently released singles “Meet The Redds,” featuring Sexyy Red, “SWAGGER,” which includes drops by DJ Whoo Kid, and “Paperbag Boy,” a collaboration with Young Thug. The album also adds 22 brand-new tracks, including two additional songs with Young Thug.

Other featured artists on NDA include Lil Wayne, Rema, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Kodak Black, Ski Mask The Slump God, BigXThaPlug, Rob49, NoCap, YNW Melly, and more.

Set to arrive via 1400 / 10K / Atlantic, NDA marks Trippie Redd’s latest full-length release and showcases the Diamond-certified rapper’s continued genre-blending approach to hip-hop.

The 27-year-old Dayton, Ohio native has amassed more than 14 billion streams worldwide and remains one of rap’s most prolific artists. Known for his fearless experimentation and melody-driven storytelling, Trippie Redd continues to expand his musical reach with a project packed with high-profile collaborations and new material.

  1. MERCH IT
  2. Yopstar
  3. Paperbag Boy ft. Young Thug
  4. V-12
  5. Chanely
  6. SWAGGER
  7. Pourin’ 4s
  8. Uncle Phil ft. Young Thug
  9. For Her ft. Rema
  10. Free Melly ft. YNW Melly
  11. Say What ft. PARTYNEXTDOOR
  12. Good Chance ft. BigXThaPlug
  13. Can’t Believe It
  14. How Much X ft. Tory Lanez
  15. Meet The Redds ft. Sexyy Red
  16. Kidding Me ft. Nine Vicious
  17. I Got Everything
  18. Fine Sh*t ft. Lil Wayne
  19. No Way
  20. MTV ft. Rob49
  21. Break It In ft. Ski Mask The Slump God
  22. Slime Too
  23. Pink Toes ft. Quavo
  24. Switches & Fentanyl ft. NoCap
  25. I’m Sorry Baby ft. Kodak Black

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