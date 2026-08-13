Trippie Redd Unveils NDA Tracklist Before August 14 Release

Photo credit: Austin William Simmons (“Salty”)

Trippie Redd has revealed the official tracklist for his highly anticipated new album, NDA, through a partnership with Spotify’s Rap Caviar ahead of its August 14 release.

The 25-track project includes the recently released singles “Meet The Redds,” featuring Sexyy Red, “SWAGGER,” which includes drops by DJ Whoo Kid, and “Paperbag Boy,” a collaboration with Young Thug. The album also adds 22 brand-new tracks, including two additional songs with Young Thug.

Other featured artists on NDA include Lil Wayne, Rema, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Kodak Black, Ski Mask The Slump God, BigXThaPlug, Rob49, NoCap, YNW Melly, and more.

Set to arrive via 1400 / 10K / Atlantic, NDA marks Trippie Redd’s latest full-length release and showcases the Diamond-certified rapper’s continued genre-blending approach to hip-hop.

The 27-year-old Dayton, Ohio native has amassed more than 14 billion streams worldwide and remains one of rap’s most prolific artists. Known for his fearless experimentation and melody-driven storytelling, Trippie Redd continues to expand his musical reach with a project packed with high-profile collaborations and new material.