Global multi-platinum artist, Tyga, today announces the $TARFACE TOUR, marking the first time the artist will bring his newly created, ’80s-inspired $TARFACE persona to the live stage. The limited two-show run will take place September 10 at The Roxy in Los Angeles and September 12 at Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, where fans will get to experience his latest album, $TARFACE, released last month, in a live setting. Crafted to feel as though it emerged from the golden era of the decade, the album represents one of Tyga’s most ambitious and creative projects to date.

The performances will transport fans into the world of $TARFACE, Tyga’s entirely original artist persona inspired by the music, fashion, visuals and culture of the early 1980s. Through a bold visual aesthetic and immersive live production, the shows will bring the cinematic world of $TARFACE to life, pairing the album’s rich blend of pop, R&B, synth-wave, dance, funk and soul with the larger-than-life energy of the era.

The concept behind $TARFACE began while Tyga was developing his forthcoming film, Baby, You’re a Star. As he explored the music, fashion and storytelling of the early 1980s, the creative direction evolved into a completely separate artist inspired by the era’s most iconic cultural figures, including Michael Jackson, Prince, Madonna and Rick James. The result is $TARFACE, a fully realized persona with its own identity, sound, style and cinematic visual language, allowing Tyga to explore a different side of his artistry through an entirely new character.

Following the release of the debut $TARFACE album, the upcoming shows mark the next evolution of the project, bringing the character from its music and visual storytelling into an intimate live environment. With only two performances announced, the Los Angeles and Brooklyn dates will offer fans a rare opportunity to experience $TARFACE in person as Tyga continues to expand the world surrounding the character.