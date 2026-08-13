True Religion has officially launched its limited-edition Fall 2026 Iconography Capsule, celebrating over two decades of defining symbols reinterpreted for contemporary street culture.

Fronted by Bronx rapper-producer Cash Cobain and entrepreneur Jayda Cheaves, the campaign centers on a single thesis: recognition is earned through authenticity.

Honoring Two Decades of Iconic Design Language

The new collection reissues and recuts archival brand motifs into updated modern silhouettes spanning premium denim, activewear, fleece, graphic tees, outerwear, and matching sets.

Key design elements showcased in the capsule include:

Signature Stitching: The return of the high-contrast Big T and Super T stitching.

The return of the high-contrast and stitching. Archival Motifs: Bold applications of the Horseshoe , Buddha , and classic script branding.

Bold applications of the , , and classic script branding. Modern Silhouettes: Relaxed jeans, elevated fleece hoodies, and activewear tailored for modern street style.

“The Iconography Capsule highlights the brand’s iconic design language… The collection places the brand’s heritage at the forefront, bringing archival iconography into modern fits that reflect today’s culture while honoring the designs that made True Religion instantly recognizable.” — Tina Blake, Creative Director & SVP of Design, Merchandising & Brand Image

Cultural Trailblazers Defining Originality

To lead the campaign, True Religion tapped two figures who have reshaped their respective fields by remaining unapologetically themselves.

Cash Cobain, who pioneered and popularized his signature “sexy drill” sound out of the Bronx, brings his distinct musical style and effortless aesthetic to the menswear lineup. Alongside him, founder and digital mogul Jayda Cheaves channels her influence and direct perspective into the womenswear offering.

“True Religion has always stood for authenticity. For more than two decades, our brand has been instantly recognizable because we’ve stayed true to who we are. This campaign extends that same idea to the people shaping culture today—those who stand out not by following trends, but by defining their own path. Jayda and Cash embody that spirit, and now, we’re inviting the next generation to show us what makes them impossible to overlook.” — Kristen D’Arcy, Chief Marketing Officer at True Religion

Nationwide Open Casting Call and Retail Activations

True Religion is extending the campaign directly to its community through an Open Casting Call, posing one core question to participants across social, retail, and experiential channels: “What makes you recognizable?”

The campaign culminates in a series of community-focused events throughout August:

August 15 (In-Store Denim Customization): Select retail doors nationwide will host on-site denim customization featuring custom embroidery services.

Select retail doors nationwide will host on-site denim customization featuring custom embroidery services. August 22 (Professional Photo Activations): Participating locations will offer professional on-site photoshoots, giving shoppers a platform to capture their look and enter the digital casting call.

Participating locations will offer professional on-site photoshoots, giving shoppers a platform to capture their look and enter the digital casting call. August 29 (Los Angeles Flagship Event): True Religion will host a major casting experience at its Los Angeles headquarters featuring creator hosts, live DJ sets, surprise guests, interactive photo installations, exclusive giveaways, and live on-site casting.

The “Ones to Watch” Grand Prize

Two winners—one menswear and one womenswear representative—will be selected to star in True Religion’s upcoming “Ones to Watch” social content series. The prize package includes travel accommodations to Los Angeles for a professional photoshoot, brand features, and a True Religion shopping spree.