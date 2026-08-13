Wale Spotted at University of Maryland Football Training Camp

DMV Grammy-nominated rapper Wale was spotted at the University of Maryland’s annual summer football training camp on Tuesday, August 11.
A longtime supporter of the university and close friend of head football coach Michael Locksley, Wale has deep roots with the game and remains a lifelong football devotee.
His appearance at the college’s training camp reflects his continued connection to the University of Maryland and the DMV community.
Wale has consistently supported his hometown community through events including his annual Gifted Week and recent Live In The District concert series.