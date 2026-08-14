Cardi B Reignites Feud With BIA Over Offset Cheating Rumors

Cardi B has reignited her long-running feud with BIA, accusing the rapper of spreading rumors about her relationship with Offset during an X Spaces conversation.

“Let’s talk about how months later your dumb ass told one of my ex-husband friend that I was cheating on him,” Cardi said. “And I was like, ‘Yo, where the fuck that shit came from? Where the fuck that shit came from.’ Mind you, when you said that shit, I never I never flirted with a n—a. I never kissed a n—a. I never had a DM with a n—a.”

https://twitter.com/iamcardib/status/2088005058772308006?s=20

Cardi also alleged that Offset had slept with one of BIA’s friends while questioning BIA’s credibility and comments about her background.

The latest exchange follows BIA highlighting her Cardi diss track “Sue Meee?” on X. The ongoing feud has previously produced diss records including “Pretty & Petty,” while Cardi had also previously encouraged fans not to bully BIA.

In case you never heard it, “Sue Meee?” is below.