Three months later, Drake’s “Janice STFU” is still moving like it just dropped.

The ICEMAN standout and arguable song of the summer has climbed back to the No. 1 rap position on Apple Music globally and in the U.S., exactly 90 days after its May release.

Cardi B on IG Live singing Drake’s “Janice STFU” after her BET Awards performance pic.twitter.com/c2NalexSik — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) June 29, 2026

The resurgence adds another chapter to a run that already included more than 53 days atop Global Apple Music. By mid-August, the conversation around rap’s song of the summer has become increasingly difficult to have without Drake sitting at the center of it.

Drake’s ’Janice STFU’ has returned to being the #1 highest-charting rap song on both US Apple Music and US Spotify 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Bj4Flm0zXt — Hip Hop All Day (@HipHopAllDay) August 14, 2026

Part of the record’s staying power lives in that instantly recognizable outro, which has become social media fuel across TikTok and X. Then there is “Janice” herself.

Drake finally met up with this father and his kids who always play his music on IG and they listened to ‘Janice STFU’ together 😭 pic.twitter.com/HzQsfNTZt2 — ALMIGHTEE. (@realalmightee) May 21, 2026

Social media sleuths think the name traces back to Joe Budden and an old moment from The Joe Budden Podcast. Budden once joked that if he had a “white woman name,” it would be Janice. During the segment, he also told his co-hosts to “shut the fuck up.”

That part.

No way Joe Budden many years back his “given white woman name is Janice” 😂😂😂 Damn, Janice STFU pic.twitter.com/HM6HfvKtRm — Hip-Hop Unison (@hiphopunison) May 27, 2026

Years later, Drake may have turned that piece of hip-hop internet history into a record, and for good reason because some people, mainly Drake’s opps might need to STFU. Not saying Joe, because quite frankly he “loves Janice STFU.”

Joe budden love Janice STFU 😂 pic.twitter.com/0UfskkD7bc — J O $ H U A (@JOHUAsa) May 20, 2026

'ICEMAN' by Drake received 8,160,642 streams on Spotify on August 13.



'Janice STFU' returns to 2M+ daily streams, earning it's biggest streaming day since August 1. pic.twitter.com/ABAzCQ2rBk — Drake Spotify Data (@DrakeSpotify) August 14, 2026

Budden, arguably one of Drake’s loudest critics throughout the years, addressed the connection on Episode 933 of his podcast, appropriately titled “STFU Janice.” He called the song “hard,” while maintaining he “didn’t hear it” when it came to the verses being a direct attack on him.

We did not either. And that’s facts. Because the record is bigger than just a Joe diss.

👤LUDACRIS👤



💿JUSTIN CREDIBLE FREESTYLE💿



⬜️RAPS OVER DRAKE'S JANICE STFU AND T.I.'S LET EM KNOW⬜️



🚨OUT NOW🚨 pic.twitter.com/bhDQVqMNQJ — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) June 15, 2026

His comparison to Migos’ 2017 record “Ice Tray” probably explains the situation better. Intent eventually becomes secondary when the internet decides what a song means. Once listeners crowned Budden as Janice, he was going to hear that association everywhere.

Makes sense.

🚨 Drake’s Janice STFU Has The Streets Of Pakistan Turnt 🥶🥶 pic.twitter.com/JDJ0itQXMU — Cousin Tino ™️ (@TINOISFUNNY) July 15, 2026

Still, giving Joe full ownership of Drake’s concept feels too simple so we won’t.

Janice STFU just hits different pic.twitter.com/6xZvdsXE2h — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) July 15, 2026

Janice works better as a character representing the larger ecosystem surrounding Drake. The gossip, endless commentary, industry politics, online narratives and, yes, the chorus of media critics who seemingly make a business out of discussing his every move.

Yeah, so STFU, right?

Timbaland says Drake’s "Janice STFU" will be a timeless track 👀



"Take it from the king… that song gon' be timeless." pic.twitter.com/3uenex4MMv — Kurrco (@Kurrco) May 17, 2026

The verses widen that lens even further. Kendrick Lamar appears to catch smoke through references to his savior image and former TDE business, while listeners have connected other bars to Jay-Z, Pusha-T and The Weeknd. “The jig is up” has generated its own speculation.

The jig is up. That bar. Sheesh.

BenDaDonnn explains why he thinks Drake gifts a lot of his friends cars after hearing a line on “Janice STFU” that reminded him of Drake gifting him a Rolls-Royce Spectre 👀🦉



“Went and bought a whip for my brother, same body but two different colours.”



“That’s how you know he… pic.twitter.com/IqOw8p1dNZ — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) May 21, 2026

That makes “Janice STFU” less about silencing one person and more about silencing the room.

And the room keeps making the song bigger.

After debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and pushing Drake past Michael Jackson for the most No. 1 hits among solo male artists, “Janice STFU” has found another gear months later.

Druski celebrated hosting BET Awards by playing Drake's "Janice STFU, Shabang and I'm on one" at his after party. pic.twitter.com/IVVNJKV3ST — ZADCOZZY (@zadcozzy) July 1, 2026

Who exactly is Janice? Joe and the rest of the rap ether can keep debating that part.

The charts are having a much easier conversation. In mid-August, ICEMAN owns the summer of 2026.