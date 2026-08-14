Erykah Badu and The Alchemist Announce Joint Album Release Date

Erykah Badu and The Alchemist have officially announced that their highly anticipated joint album will arrive digitally Friday, August 28, 2026, via Control FREAQ Records / Young Recordings.

The project was co-produced and recorded over 18 months in Dallas and Los Angeles, bringing together Badu’s distinctive artistry with The Alchemist’s production.

The announcement arrives alongside the new single “Witch Doctor,” following the previously released “Next To You” and Amazon Music exclusive “Echos 19 (mix 122).”

The collaboration began more than three years ago after Badu expressed interest in rapping over The Alchemist’s production. Their first Los Angeles studio session produced “Next to You,” establishing the foundation for the album.

The Alchemist later supplied instrumental beats that Badu transformed into songs incorporating elements of soul, blues, funk, rock, jazz and underground hip-hop.

The duo also road-tested the album live from 2024 to 2025 in intimate, phone-free performances with Badu’s digital collective, The Cannabinoids.

The album marks Badu’s return after 11 years since her last project and 16 years since her last official studio album.