Jayden Daniels is taking legal action against LSU after the school assigned his former No. 5 jersey to sophomore cornerback DJ Pickett.
An attorney for the Washington Commanders quarterback sent LSU a cease-and-desist letter requesting that the university stop using Daniels’ name, image and likeness in connection with the number. Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy while playing for LSU and reportedly wanted the No. 5 to remain tied to his legacy.
“The Daniels family is deeply disappointed and feels profoundly disrespected by LSU’s decision to give Jayden’s number to another player,” a spokesperson said. “Jayden and his family had every reason to believe that his number would remain a meaningful part of his LSU legacy and would be honored and protected in recognition of his extraordinary contributions to the university.”
According to ESPN, Pickett previously wore No. 3 during his 2025 freshman season, earning All-American recognition after recording three interceptions, 37 tackles and one sack.
“Jayden made it clear that he did not want his number given to another player, and he believed his wishes would be respected,” the statement continued. “His Heisman Trophy-winning season and everything he accomplished on and off the field cemented his place in LSU history.”
The dispute has also prompted comparisons to Joe Burrow, whose LSU No. 9 has not been worn since his 2019 Heisman-winning championship season.