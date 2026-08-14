The fight over the Jeffrey Epstein files is back in federal court, and this time the Justice Department is facing a judge demanding answers about what remains hidden from public view.

CNN: "Handwritten notes implicate Donald Trump in the sexual assault of a 13 year-old girl."pic.twitter.com/hEIYsYDAZ1 — ThePatrioticBlonde™🇺🇸 (@ImBreckWorsham) August 14, 2026

During a Thursday hearing stemming from journalist Katie Phang’s lawsuit against Attorney General Todd Blanche, Judge Sullivan pressed DOJ attorneys over compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act, signed by President Donald Trump in November 2025.

It's insane and absurd that trump has been in office 570 days, has falsely arrested an Olympic athlete and a former FBI Director, but NOT ONE PEDOPHILE FROM THE EPSTEIN FILES.



RELEASE ALL THE FILES, YOU JACKASS pic.twitter.com/0h7mR8x1NL — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) August 13, 2026

At the center of the dispute are FBI records connected to allegations involving Trump, including handwritten interview notes that have yet to be publicly released. An anonymous woman, identified in records as Jane Doe 4, told the FBI in 2019 that Epstein introduced her to Trump in New York or New Jersey when she was between 13 and 15 years old. She alleged Trump sexually assaulted her.

The records also contain references to a 2016 lawsuit accusing Trump and Epstein of sexual assault. That lawsuit was ultimately dropped. Trump has denied allegations of wrongdoing involving Epstein and has not been charged with a crime connected to the accusations.

More than 3.5 million pages of Epstein-related material have already been released, yet the court battle is increasingly focused on what remains withheld and why.

Sullivan ordered the government to meet firm deadlines and provide evidence supporting any continued redactions. DOJ lawyers struggled during the hearing to explain why certain underlying FBI material had not been produced.

The department has argued that protecting victims and sensitive information requires some material to remain concealed.

Sullivan, who has previously held Justice Department attorneys in contempt, made clear that the government will have to justify those decisions to the court or potentially face consequences.