Kevin Durant paid tribute to former superstar teammate Russell Westbrook following Westbrook’s retirement announcement, reflecting on their time together and the influence Westbrook had throughout his career.

Durant recalled asking assistant coach Mo Cheeks whether working out before or after practice was more difficult after noticing Westbrook had already completed his morning workout.

“Mo like, ‘coming in before practice is probably harder’…since then, it’s been my routine,” Durant wrote.

Durant described Westbrook as “quiet and methodical,” saying the guard led by example before expressing himself fully once games began.

“He lead by example and once the lights were bright, he let everything out and experienced pure freedom,” Durant wrote.

Durant also reflected on their shared experiences, including their early Finals run, All-Star Games, injuries, travel, card games, jokes and arguments.

“Who u gonna be? We know what zero was on…keep inspiring in the next phase of life champ,” Durant wrote.

He concluded by congratulating Westbrook and extending his love to the entire Westbrook family, calling his former teammate’s career iconic and memorable.