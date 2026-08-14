Magic Johnson Celebrates New Lakers Ownership: ‘Couldn’t Have Two Better Owners’

Magic Johnson is on board with the sale of the Los Angeles Lakers. In case you missed it, the Lake Show was sold for the second time in a year, this time for $12.5 billion to Joshua Kushner and former Disney CEO Bob Iger.

“Laker fans, you couldn’t have two better owners,” he wrote on X. The Hall of Famer reserved his most personal praise for Iger, whom he has known for decades. “I’ve known Bob personally for over 40 years—he has always loved the Lakers and basketball and he will bring championships back to LA.”

Laker fans, you couldn’t have two better owners. I’ve known Bob personally for over 40 years – he has always loved the Lakers and basketball and he will bring championships back to LA. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) August 12, 2026

Chris Paul may be finished running offenses on the court, but his next basketball chapter could keep him right in the middle of the action.

🚨 Multiple league sources believe Chris Paul could potentially have a Lakers front office rule due to his close relationship with Bob Iger, per ESPN



“In projecting what a new Lakers front office could look like, multiple league sources suggested Chris Paul could have a role.” pic.twitter.com/G9c3DSi8Qp — LakersMuse (@LALMuse) August 13, 2026

Following the Los Angeles Lakers’ reported record-setting $12.5 billion sale to Bob Iger and Josh Kushner from Mark Walter, Paul’s name has quickly surfaced as a potential addition to the franchise’s new-look front office.

League sources tell ESPN that the recently retired point guard is considered a top name as the incoming ownership group begins shaping basketball operations. Paul brings more than two decades of NBA experience, a reputation as one of the game’s sharpest basketball minds and a longstanding relationship with Iger.

That connection goes back to Paul’s years with the Los Angeles Clippers. Iger reportedly supported Paul personally during that period, creating a relationship that has continued well beyond CP3’s time playing across town.

No position or agreement has been confirmed, and the Lakers have yet to formally announce what role Paul could potentially hold.

Still, the possibility is already creating plenty of conversation. Paul spent years battling the Lakers as the face of the Clippers, making the idea of him helping guide their basketball operation an especially wild piece of Los Angeles hoops history.

For Paul, the move would also feel natural. Few players have been more closely associated with leadership, preparation and understanding the details of the game.

Now, one of basketball’s most respected floor generals could get an opportunity to call shots from upstairs.