Three-time Grammy Award-winning superstar, entrepreneur and philanthropist Megan Thee Stallion has announced a partnership with Interscope Records, opening a new chapter in her independent career.

The agreement provides global distribution and strategic support for Megan’s upcoming releases while allowing the Houston native to retain complete ownership of her masters and publishing. She will continue releasing music through her independent entity, Hot Girl Productions.

“I’ve always wanted to create music on my terms while building a legacy that extends beyond the industry,” Megan said. “This distribution partnership with Interscope allows me to stay true to my creative vision while also increasing my global reach. I’m excited for this next chapter of growth and the expansion of my Hot Girl Productions empire.”

Steve Berman, Vice Chairman of Interscope Capitol, praised Megan’s influence and entrepreneurial vision.

“We’re honored to welcome Megan to the Interscope family and excited to partner with Roc Nation as we support her next chapter,” Berman said.

Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez also emphasized Megan’s continued ownership and creative freedom.

“The ability to maintain her independence and own her masters is a testament to the vision that has guided her career from the beginning,” Perez said.

The announcement follows Megan’s May/June 2026 Entrepreneur Magazine cover, where she discussed her business philosophy and entrepreneurial goals.