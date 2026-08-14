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Quavo Unveils New Single “Trance” From Pharrell-Produced QRÖMELIFE

August 14, 2026
Shawn Grant

GRAMMY-nominated recording artist Quavo continues the rollout of his highly anticipated album QRÖMELIFE, executive produced by Pharrell Williams, with his new single “Trance.”

Quavo Unveils New Single “Trance” From Pharrell-Produced QRÖMELIFE

The song’s official music video, directed by Daps and Quavo and filmed aboard a yacht in Marbella, Spain, premieres today at 11 AM PST / 2 PM EST, capturing the luxury surrounding Quavo’s latest chapter.

Built around heavy 808s, bouncing hi-hats and crisp percussion, “Trance” finds Quavo captivated by a dancer in a club before inviting her into his lavish world. His signature melodic delivery and quotable bars drive the track’s anthem-like energy.

QRÖMELIFE reflects Quavo’s growth, confidence and purpose, presenting the rapper at a focused and creatively ambitious stage in his career.

“Working with Pharrell means you need to be versatile—a sound bender, a wave creator and a trend setter. He levels you up,” Quavo said.

“Trance” follows “HAAVIN,” which debuted as the opening soundtrack for Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2027 Men’s Show at Paris’ Cité Internationale Universitaire.

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