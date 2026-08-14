GRAMMY-nominated recording artist Quavo continues the rollout of his highly anticipated album QRÖMELIFE, executive produced by Pharrell Williams, with his new single “Trance.”

The song’s official music video, directed by Daps and Quavo and filmed aboard a yacht in Marbella, Spain, premieres today at 11 AM PST / 2 PM EST, capturing the luxury surrounding Quavo’s latest chapter.

Built around heavy 808s, bouncing hi-hats and crisp percussion, “Trance” finds Quavo captivated by a dancer in a club before inviting her into his lavish world. His signature melodic delivery and quotable bars drive the track’s anthem-like energy.

QRÖMELIFE reflects Quavo’s growth, confidence and purpose, presenting the rapper at a focused and creatively ambitious stage in his career.

“Working with Pharrell means you need to be versatile—a sound bender, a wave creator and a trend setter. He levels you up,” Quavo said.

“Trance” follows “HAAVIN,” which debuted as the opening soundtrack for Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2027 Men’s Show at Paris’ Cité Internationale Universitaire.