The NFL may have accidentally created the biggest relationship test of 2027.

Super Bowl LXI is officially set for February 14, 2027, putting the biggest football game in America directly on Valentine’s Day. SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, will host the action, marking the venue’s second Super Bowl after the Los Angeles Rams won it all on their home field in 2022.

Super Bowl LXI — the first time in NFL history that the championship game will be played on Valentine’s Day — takes place six months from today. pic.twitter.com/1aHBP9lj6W — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 14, 2026

With the game now six months away, social media has already decided there will be casualties, and we are talking about dinner reservations.

Wives: “Can’t wait to see what you have planned for me on Valentine’s Day!”



Husbands: https://t.co/5PkYotD2Zu pic.twitter.com/uHaA0a5rRB — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) August 14, 2026

Memes quickly flooded timelines with husbands and boyfriends supposedly being forced to choose between Valentine’s plans and the Super Bowl. Judging by the early jokes, football is running up the score. Posts imagining jerseys at romantic dinners, TVs strategically positioned inside restaurants and couples negotiating kickoff around date night are becoming part of the buildup.

Script leak: Mike Vrabel now a lock for the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/ZkgAG5g9d6 — McNeil (@REFLOG18) August 14, 2026

Then there are the jokes about what happens after the game.

Some fans are predicting a November 2027 baby boom, pointing out that nine months after a Valentine’s Day Super Bowl could make for an interesting month in maternity wards.

Jalen Hurts is rocking a 'Love, Hurts' hoodie for the #Eagles Super Bowl parade (and on Valentine's Day).



pic.twitter.com/8LWCWLVEl2 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 14, 2025

The timing adds another wrinkle to what will already be a massive weekend in Los Angeles. SoFi Stadium will once again become the center of the sports world, while couples across the country figure out whether Valentine’s Day happens before kickoff, after the trophy presentation or somewhere between commercials.

Even the new ocean-wave-inspired Super Bowl LXI logo has fans trying to decode potential matchups months before the season determines who is actually headed to Inglewood.

One thing already feels certain: February 14 is going to require some planning.