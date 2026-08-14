Timberwolves to Retire Kevin Garnett’s Jersey on February 28

The Minnesota Timberwolves plan to retire Kevin Garnett’s jersey on February 28 at Target Center, according to Dane Moore.
The ceremony will take place when Minnesota hosts the Boston Celtics, creating a notable occasion for Garnett and the franchise where he established his legacy.
Garnett spent the majority of his Hall of Fame career with the Timberwolves and remains one of the most significant players in franchise history.
The jersey retirement will honor his contributions to Minnesota as the Timberwolves prepare to celebrate one of the organization’s defining stars.