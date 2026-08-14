Halle Berry just hit 60, and she celebrated the milestone far away from red carpets and Hollywood noise.

The Oscar-winning actress marked her birthday on August 14, 2026, during a tropical getaway in Fiji with fiancé Van Hunt. Berry shared glimpses from the trip across social media, including swimsuit photos and scenes from the island that quickly made the rounds online.

aww 🥰 I’m seeing so many fun answers. what is the first role you saw me? Let me know using #Halle60 im tryna see something! https://t.co/VL9l0pz98A — Halle Berry (@halleberry) August 14, 2026

Born in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1966, Berry has spent more than three decades navigating Hollywood while building a career that includes an Academy Award, blockbuster franchises and a place among the most recognizable actresses of her generation.

Now, the conversation around Berry is centered less on looking back and more on how she is approaching the next chapter.

She has been increasingly open about wellness, aging with grace and what life actually looks like, framing 60 as a point of confidence rather than something to run from. That message has become part of Berry’s public identity as she continues discussing health, longevity and embracing the changes that come with getting older.

let’s fly you somewhere with no service. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/tXzFS0Jzcf — Halle Berry (@halleberry) August 4, 2026

The Fiji celebration also comes during a personal high point. Berry and Hunt have publicly confirmed their engagement, adding another chapter to a relationship that has regularly appeared throughout her social media life.

For Berry, the diamond birthday arrived with sunshine, family, romance and plenty of attention online.

And fitting for a Leo, she did not exactly enter 60 quietly.