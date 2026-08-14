Unrivaled has announced NIL deals with nine of the top women’s college basketball players for the third consecutive year, continuing its investment in the future of the game through its Future is Unrivaled initiative.

This year’s class includes KK Arnold, Madison Booker, Jaloni Cambridge, Joyce Edwards, Hannah Hidalgo, Olivia Olson, Sarah Strong, Jada Williams and Mikaylah Williams.

Collectively, the players have 21 NCAA Tournament appearances, 16 Sweet 16 runs, 13 Elite Eight appearances, nine Final Four appearances and two national championships. All nine have also competed internationally for USA Basketball, earning multiple FIBA gold medals.

The class will participate in a multi-day summit at Unrivaled’s Miami headquarters featuring skill development sessions, content and merchandise shoots, group activities and more.

Booker, Hidalgo and Strong return for a second year in the Future is Unrivaled program. The initiative previously featured Olivia Miles and Flau’jae Johnson, who have since signed professional playing contracts with Unrivaled.

“We’re proud to continue investing in the future of women’s basketball,” said General Manager Clare Duwelius.