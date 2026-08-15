Ten years after Colin Kaepernick began his national anthem protest, Know Your Rights Camp is renewing its Million Dollar Pledge with a commitment to invest $1 million in community organizations throughout 2027.

Kaepernick and his wife, Nessa, co-founded KYRC to advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities. The renewed initiative will provide monthly grants supporting organizations focused on legal rights, youth development, health, basic needs, economic opportunity, education, technology, art and history.

“When I made the Million Dollar Pledge in 2016, I wanted to put resources directly into the hands of the organizations and people doing the work in our communities every day,” Kaepernick said. “The last ten years have shown us that community is the real power, and that when people have the resources to act on their vision, they can transform our communities. Today marks 10 years since I began to protest, and Know Your Rights Camp is renewing the Million Dollar Pledge with another $1 million investment in the organizations and leaders building healthier, safer, and stronger communities.”

The first $100,000 will support 100 SUITS, Eternal Seeds, The Hidden Genius Project and The Lower Eastside Girls Club.

Since 2016, KYRC has hosted 16 free youth camps, serving more than 5,000 youth and chaperones. The organization has also provided more than $2.69 million in cash grants nationwide.