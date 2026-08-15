Escobar Cigars—the premium lifestyle brand co-owned by hip-hop icon and entrepreneur Nasir “Nas” Jones—is entering its most ambitious growth phase to date. Teaming up with Canadian retail powerhouse Cigar Chief and acclaimed master blender Abe Flores of PDR Cigars in the Dominican Republic, the company has officially introduced a four-cigar House Blend collection alongside its new 100% natural tobacco wrap line, Leaf CUTS.

The launch also marks the debut of Cigars and Stripes, a dedicated direct-to-consumer digital destination designed to bridge commerce, education, and community across the United States.

The Source sat down with Escobar Cigars co-founder David Gomes to discuss scaling operations, blending tradition with modern culture, and the business mechanics behind their latest North American expansion.

What core operational shifts were necessary to scale up production and distribution across North America without sacrificing quality control?

David Gomes: Relentless Perfection has always been the foundation of Escobar Cigars. That’s why we’ve partnered with industry leaders like AJ Fernandez and Casa Carrillo (E.P. Carrillo) to craft world-class cigars, and why our collaboration with PDR Cigars and Abe Flores, combined with Cigar Chief’s retail and distribution expertise, continues that commitment by expanding access across North America without ever compromising the quality, consistency, and craftsmanship our customers expect from the Escobar name.

With Nas as co-owner, Escobar sits at the intersection of traditional craftsmanship and contemporary culture. How does the brand leverage cultural relevance to reach new demographics without alienating traditional cigar purists?

David Gomes: We don’t see craftsmanship and culture as competing ideas—they’re what make Escobar unique. Through partnerships with industry leaders like AJ Fernandez, Casa Carrillo, and PDR Cigars, we build world-class cigars, while Nas helps introduce a new generation to premium cigars through authentic cultural influence. No matter how someone discovers Escobar, the product itself has to earn their respect through quality and our relentless pursuit of perfection.

Cigar Chief grew from a family-run shop on the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory in 1997 to a major North American retailer. How does this House Blend collection reflect the retail heritage built over nearly three decades?

David Gomes: Cigar Chief has spent nearly 30 years listening to consumers and building relationships in the premium cigar community. That experience played a huge role in developing these blends. We wanted a collection that reflected what people actually enjoy smoking while staying true to premium craftsmanship.

Rather than a simple private label, this collection was created as a true house blend alongside master blender Abe Flores at the PDR factory. What was the collaborative process like?

David Gomes: This was never about putting our name on an existing cigar. We worked side by side with Abe Flores and the PDR team to develop every blend from the ground up through the same rigorous blending process that defines every Escobar release. Each blend was sampled, refined, and personally reviewed by the Escobar team—including Nas—in collaboration with Cigar Chief, ensuring every cigar earned its place in the lineup before final approval. The result is a collection of cigars with distinct personalities, united by the craftsmanship, quality, and relentless pursuit of perfection that define the Escobar brand.

Why did you choose to launch all four blends exclusively in a 5 x 52 Robusto format with Cuban entubado construction?

David Gomes: The Robusto is the purest expression of each blend. It’s approachable, balanced, and delivers a consistent smoking experience. At PDR, Abe Flores decided that all cigars will be constructed exclusively using the entubado bunching method—the oldest and most authentic technique developed in Havana.

Expanding into 100% natural Nicaraguan Habano wraps with Leaf CUTS moves Escobar into an adjacent category. What drove that decision?

David Gomes: From the moment Nas joined Escobar, the vision was always to build more than a premium cigar company—it was to create a world-class lifestyle brand rooted in quality and authenticity. Blunts have long been a part of hip-hop culture, and Leaf CUTS represents our opportunity to bring the craftsmanship, expertise, and uncompromising standards of the premium cigar industry to create what we believe are the highest-quality tobacco wraps on the market.

How does the new Cigars and Stripes platform fit into your broader distribution strategy?

David Gomes: It’s about expanding access while strengthening the community around the brand. Retail shops and lounges will always be incredibly important to us, and Cigars and Stripes gives us another way to connect with consumers, share the brand story, and make premium cigars more accessible across North America.

How do you plan to measure the platform’s success beyond direct product sales?

David Gomes: For us, success is about more than sales. It’s about influencing the culture the same way Nas has throughout his career—through authenticity, quality, and lasting impact. Our goal is to build a community around premium cigars and continue that legacy by creating products and experiences that resonate far beyond the smoke.

Premium tobacco e-commerce faces unique regional regulatory and logistical hurdles across North America. How is the partnership structured to ensure smooth fulfillment and compliance?

David Gomes: That’s where Cigar Chief brings tremendous value. With nearly three decades of experience, they understand the regulatory and operational complexities of the premium tobacco industry. While premium cigars are exempt from many of the regulations that apply to other tobacco products, we remain fully committed to compliance in every market we serve, allowing us to focus on building the brand while providing consumers with a seamless experience across North America.