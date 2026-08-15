Reebok and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson are reuniting to bring back the G-Unit G6, one of the defining sneakers of the early 2000s. Originally introduced in 2003, the basketball-inspired silhouette helped connect hip-hop, street culture and footwear.
The G6 will return in its original red, white and blue colorway from the Reebok archive. The sneaker launches August 20, 2026, at 10 a.m. ET on Reebok.com and at select retailers, with an MSRP of $130.
“The G-Unit sneaker represents a special time in my career and in hip-hop. What we created with Reebok had a real impact on sneaker culture, and it’s incredible to see that influence still resonate more than 20 years later. I’m excited to bring it back for the people who were there the first time and a whole new generation,” said Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.
“Our relationship with 50 has always gone beyond sneakers,” said Reebok CEO Todd Krinsky. “He helped define an important chapter in Reebok’s history, and together we created something that had a lasting impact on sport style and culture.”
The G6 features a premium white leather and suede upper, rubber midsole and icy rubber outsole. It will be available in unisex sizes 3.5 through 13 and size 14.