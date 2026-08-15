True Religion is celebrating more than two decades of recognizable style with its limited-edition Fall 2026 Iconography Capsule, fronted by rapper-producer Cash Cobain and entrepreneur Jayda Cheaves.

The collection revisits the brand’s signature design language while introducing updated fits for today’s culture. Key details include the Horseshoe, Buddha, Big T, Super T contrast stitching and signature script branding across denim, fleece, graphic tees, activewear, outerwear and matching sets.

“True Religion has always stood for authenticity,” said Chief Marketing Officer Kristen D’Arcy. “This campaign extends that same idea to the people shaping culture today—those who stand out not by following trends, but by defining their own path.”

As part of the campaign, True Religion is launching an Open Casting Call centered on the question, “What makes you recognizable?” The initiative will culminate August 29 at the brand’s Los Angeles headquarters with creator hosts, surprise guests, live DJs, giveaways, photo opportunities and casting.

Two winners, one in menswear and one in womenswear, will be selected for the brand’s “Ones to Watch” social content series, a Los Angeles photoshoot, travel accommodations, brand features and a True Religion shopping experience.

Select stores will also host activations, including denim customization on August 15 and professional photo opportunities on August 22.