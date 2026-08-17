Marvel fans wondering how much homework they need before Avengers: Doomsday just got their answer, and Disney+ is reaching deep into multiple corners of superhero history.

Disney+ has released a list of essential projects to watch before 'AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY':



• X-Men

• X2

• Captain America: The First Avenger

• The Avengers

• Avengers: Infinity War

• Avengers: Endgame

• Loki

• Shang-Chi

• Spider-Man: No Way Home

• Black… pic.twitter.com/UDzFs0evE9 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 16, 2026

Disney+ has released an essential watchlist ahead of the December 18 arrival of Doomsday, pulling together 15 movies and series that appear to offer the clearest roadmap into Marvel Studios’ next massive crossover.

The lineup starts well before the MCU with X-Men and X2, immediately signaling how important Marvel’s mutant history could become. From there, Captain America: The First Avenger, The Avengers, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame establish the Avengers foundation.

He used to be different.



Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters everywhere December 18. Get your tickets now: https://t.co/J5PUbxvAkc pic.twitter.com/OUutSMZneq — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 15, 2026

Then things get multiversal.

Loki, Shang-Chi, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Captain America: Brave New World, Deadpool & Wolverine, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thunderbolts and The Fantastic Four: First Stepsround out the list.

Taken together, Disney’s selections offer some clues about the scale of Doomsday. The movie is expected to collide characters from the MCU, Fantastic Four and X-Men worlds as the Multiverse Saga approaches its endgame.

Anthony and Joe Russo are back directing, with longtime collaborator Stephen McFeely returning as screenwriter. The film also represents Marvel’s dramatic pivot away from the previously announced Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

The biggest wild card remains Robert Downey Jr., who returns to Marvel playing Victor Von Doom rather than Tony Stark. He’ll be surrounded by an enormous ensemble that includes Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova and David Harbour as Red Guardian.

Chris Evans is also slated to return, adding another familiar face to a movie already built around Marvel history colliding with its future.

Recent footage has teased Doom’s forces, Sentinels and a multiversal conflict built around incursions threatening reality itself. Doomsday will then lead directly into Avengers: Secret Wars.

Disney+ essentially just handed fans the syllabus. Now there are 15 assignments before Doctor Doom comes calling.