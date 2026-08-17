Sen. Jon Ossoff is turning up the temperature in Georgia. As he should.

“There’s something uniquely despicable about lying a nation into war. Treating citizens as fools and those who serve as pawns.” THAT PART!

Speaking to supporters at an Atlanta campaign rally on August 16, the Democratic senator unleashed a sweeping attack on President Donald Trump, accusing him of neglecting presidential responsibilities while American service members remain deployed and the country faces mounting challenges at home and abroad.

Ossoff: While the sailors on the Lincoln fight his war, while he fruitlessly drains our munitions and oil reserves, the president sleeps through his meetings. He golfs and trades stocks. So he doesn’t want to do the job. He wants to build his ballroom and travel with Natalie on… pic.twitter.com/6KqephHAd3 — Acyn (@Acyn) August 16, 2026

Ossoff claimed Trump “sleeps through his meetings,” while spending time golfing and trading stocks. He also went after the president’s attention to personal projects, including construction of a new White House ballroom, framing the issue as part of a larger argument about presidential priorities.

Then Ossoff got unusually specific.

Jon Ossoff completely let loose on Trump. Holy cow.



​"While the sailors on the Lincoln fight his war, draining our munitions, he sleeps through meetings, golfs, and trades stocks.



​He doesn't want to do the job. He wants to build his ballroom and travel with Natalie on their… pic.twitter.com/oQskqp4N5p — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) August 16, 2026

The senator called attention to White House aide Natalie Harp while criticizing Trump’s travel, describing the aircraft at the center of controversy as an “apparently defenseless flying palace gifted by the Emir of Qatar”.

The reference to Harp added a more personal edge to Ossoff’s criticism as he sought to connect questions surrounding Trump’s lifestyle, family business interests and use of presidential power with the everyday pressures facing voters.

His message landed in front of an energized Atlanta crowd, where supporters waved signs and broke into chants as Ossoff framed November’s election as an opportunity for voters to hold Washington accountable.

The speech also offered a preview of how aggressive Georgia’s 2026 Senate race could become. Ossoff is seeking another term with Republican Rep. Mike Collins challenging him, placing one of the country’s most politically competitive states back at the center of the national battle for control of Congress.

Trump appears positioned to be a major part of Ossoff’s argument to voters.

Rather than keeping his campaign focused strictly on his Republican opponent, Ossoff used the Atlanta stage to tie the Senate contest directly to the conduct of the Trump administration, touching on military deployments, government resources, presidential duties and allegations of personal profiteering.

With November approaching, Ossoff’s message was clear: he wants Georgia voters thinking about more than two Senate candidates when they enter the voting booth.