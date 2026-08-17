Marjorie Taylor Greene has pushed a startling new allegation into the center of the Iran war debate, claiming members of President Donald Trump’s government have discussed using nuclear weapons against Iran.

They are discussing using nuclear weapons on Iran in strategy meetings.



Yes you read that correctly. It’s real. I’m not speculating, I know.



And it’s pure evil.



The last time a nuclear weapon was used was August 6th and 9th of 1945 on two cities in Japan, Hiroshima and… — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) August 16, 2026

Greene offered no public evidence, documents or named sources to support the claim. Her post framed the alleged conversations as real, immediate and morally unacceptable.

“They are discussing using nuclear weapons on Iran in strategy meetings.

Yes you read that correctly. It’s real. I’m not speculating, I know.

And it’s pure evil.

The last time a nuclear weapon was used was August 6th and 9th of 1945 on two cities in Japan, Hiroshima and Nagasaki, immediately killing 110,000 people, vaporizing people at ground zero, and total deaths reached 214,000 by the end of the year from severe burns and trauma.

Who Opposed Nuking Japan?



“The Japanese were ready to surrender and it wasn’t necessary to hit them with that awful thing.” —Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower



“In 1945 Secretary of War Stimson, visiting my headquarters in Germany, informed me that our government was preparing to drop… pic.twitter.com/nVyKiDiORq — Scott Horton (@scotthortonshow) August 6, 2026

But the extreme suffering continued for the Japanese people from radiation sickness, skyrocketing cancer rates, and generational birth defects.

Not to mention wiping out all means of their economy.

And the suffering was so great that all of humanity vowed, “never again.”

Trump and his admin were told by our own intelligence that Iran was no where near creating a nuclear weapon, then Israel said the same line it’s repeated for decades, “Iran is only weeks away.”

So we bombed anyways, killed their leaders and innocent little children in a school, and Iran has controlled the Strait of Hormuz ever since and punished the region for their part in it.

And now our government is the one actually discussing lowering the nuclear threshold in order to use nuclear weapons against Iran even though Trump claims he’s won the war like 40 times and says the U.S. controls the SoH.

Trump promised no more foreign wars, but may actually be the one who delivers a nuclear holocaust that would likely drag the entire world into major conflict, economic depression, and mass human suffering we’ve never seen in our lifetimes and maybe throughout history.

People need to speak out and boldly stop this insanity.

America is not untouchable.

If and when that happens, everyone, and I do mean everyone, will hold ALL of those in leadership right now fully responsible for the rest of human history.

Do not use nuclear weapons and stop this war NOW.”

The post comes during a period of intense U.S. and Israeli military pressure on Iran following the major escalation that began in February 2026, including attacks tied to Iranian nuclear infrastructure and senior leadership.

Greene’s accusation quickly drew sharply different reactions online. Some users treated the warning as a reason to demand an immediate end to the war. Others questioned how she obtained the information and why no supporting evidence accompanied such an extraordinary assertion.

The distinction between military contingency planning and an active decision to deploy a nuclear weapon is significant. Greene’s post does not establish who allegedly participated in the meetings, when the discussions happened or whether nuclear use was presented as a serious operational option.

No White House response accompanied the claim at the time described.

What Greene has done is place the nuclear question directly into an already combustible political conversation, warning that the consequences of crossing that threshold would extend far beyond Iran and could reshape global security for generations.