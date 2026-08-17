Northwestern University plans to end the Program of African Studies’ status as a university-wide research center at the end of August, according to two insiders.

According to The Purple Wire, university administrators informed staff earlier this month that the nearly 80-year-old program would be sunset as a research center, with staff layoffs expected. The development has raised questions about the future of African Studies programming and funding at Northwestern.

“They didn’t give us a reason for the closing. They haven’t actually told staff anything about their plans,” said one program staff member, who requested anonymity.

University spokesperson Amy E. Lee said the program “has not closed but is in a period of transition away from status as an Office for Research university-wide research institute and center.”

Lee added that Northwestern remains “committed to continued support for all facets of African Studies, including undergraduate and graduate education as well as research.”

Founded in 1948 by anthropologist Melville J. Herskovits, the Program of African Studies was the first formal academic program focused on Africa in the United States.