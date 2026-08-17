Rick Ross isn’t just confident about his place in the hip-hop pantheon—he’s equally conviction-driven when it comes to virtual football.

In a recent interview, the Maybach Music Group founder opened up about his long-standing passion for EA Sports’ Madden NFL franchise, boldly declaring that his virtual gridiron record remains completely unblemished across nearly a decade of competition.

A Nine-Year Undefeated Streak

Speaking on his gaming habits and competitive spirit off the stage, the 50-year-old rap mogul revealed that his household gaming setup is strictly business when Madden is loaded up.

“I haven’t lost a game of Madden in maybe eight or nine years. I’m talking about straight up… Nobody comes into the Promise Land and beats the Boss.”

According to Ross, his dominance on the console isn’t just luck or casual play—it stems from years of tactical consistency, mastering team playbooks, and maintaining home-field advantage at his sprawling Atlanta estate.

High Stakes and Open Challenges

Famous for throwing high-stakes wagers on sporting events and hosting casual tournaments with celebrity guests, the “Hustlin'” rapper noted that plenty of opponents have tried—and failed—to break his streak over the years.

Home Court Advantage: Ross emphasized that most of his legendary gaming sessions take place during late-night studio breaks or downtime between business meetings.

Ross emphasized that most of his legendary gaming sessions take place during late-night studio breaks or downtime between business meetings. Open Call: While he didn’t name specific rival rappers or NFL athletes he’s defeated on the sticks, Ross made it clear that anyone willing to step into his gaming room needs to bring their best game—and be prepared to walk away empty-handed.

Whether any fellow hip-hop heavyweights or professional esports competitors step forward to challenge his claimed nine-year reign remains to be seen, but for now, the Boss maintains his undefeated title on and off the field.