Unreal. This year is proving the theater experience never left and is back winning in a big way. That’s because Spider-Man just entered another level of box office history.

‘SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY’ has officially passed $2 BILLION worldwide.



The second fastest film to pass the milestone. pic.twitter.com/R12B3SKYs0 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 16, 2026

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has officially crossed $2 billion at the worldwide box office only 19 days after opening, making the Tom Holland-led blockbuster the second-fastest movie ever to reach the milestone. Only Avengers: Endgame, which hit $2 billion in 11 days, got there quicker.

‘SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY’ has surpassed ‘SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME’ at the worldwide box office. pic.twitter.com/YcsQSLKiCH — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 16, 2026

Released July 31, Brand New Day has turned its first three weekends into a full-scale box office takeover. The film is now the first solo superhero movie in history to earn more than $2 billion globally, giving Peter Parker a commercial milestone no standalone Batman, Superman, Iron Man or previous Spider-Man film has reached.

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY has surpassed AVATAR to become the #4 highest-grossing film of all time at the U.S. box office.



Its $70M 3-day weekend is now the 2nd-biggest of all time, behind only THE FORCE AWAKENS. 🕷️ pic.twitter.com/UiW4nTjs9t — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) August 16, 2026

The run also puts Brand New Day at the top of comic book movies released during the 2020s, an especially notable achievement during an era when superhero dominance at the box office has become far less automatic.

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY has officially crossed $2 BILLION worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing SPIDER-MAN movie of all time, surpassing NO WAY HOME. 🕷️ pic.twitter.com/QULjPuybI5 — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) August 16, 2026

Sony has another reason to celebrate. Brand New Day has now surpassed the $1.92 billion worldwide total of Spider-Man: No Way Home, making it the highest-grossing release in Sony Pictures history.

The movie has also entered one of Hollywood’s most exclusive financial clubs. Only eight films have ever crossed $2 billion worldwide, with Brand New Day joining Avatar, Avengers: Endgame, Ne Zha 2, Avatar: The Way of Water, Titanic, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Avengers: Infinity War.

What makes the pace even more striking is that the film is nowhere near finished with its theatrical run. Crossing $2 billion before completing its third full weekend gives Brand New Day plenty of runway to keep climbing the all-time rankings.

For Holland’s Spider-Man, the milestone confirms something Marvel and Sony have known for years: audiences will still show up globally for Peter Parker on a massive scale.

Now the question has shifted from whether Brand New Day could become one of the biggest superhero movies ever to exactly how high it can go.