Stephen A. Smith Targets NABJ After Receiving a Shady Honor at National Convention

We are about to enter a week of Stephen A. Smith vs. The National Association of Black Journalists. This comes after Smith was given the “Thumbs Down” award at the association’s national conference. Smith was given the award for “harmful commentary about prominent Black women.”

Giving a bit more on the shady honor, NABJ stated Smith “has established a recurring public pattern of disparaging commentary directed at prominent Black women across politics, sports, and media,” “reinforces harmful narratives” and “undermines the fair and respectful representation of Black women in public discourse.”

The National Association of Black Journalists gives Stephen A. Smith the “Thumbs Down” award for his “recurring public pattern of disparaging public commentary directed at prominent Black women across politics, sports and media.” pic.twitter.com/2goiWxfrlN — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 16, 2026

Seeing the news, Stephen A. responded “This is the epitome of Christmas arriving early” and “You had your turn, now mine is coming.”

An easy call out will likely be NABJ hosting Trump during his election cycle.

This is the epitome of Christmas arriving early. The @NABJ wants to call folks out, fine! You had your turn, now mine is coming. And make no mistake…..,I’m coming. Let’s see who REALLY deserves a Thumbs Down award when it comes to the Black Community, afterI say my peace!… https://t.co/ccE03ksAO1 — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) August 16, 2026

You can catch all the chaos below.