Stephen A. Smith Targets NABJ After Receiving a Shady Honor at National Convention

We are about to enter a week of Stephen A. Smith vs. The National Association of Black Journalists. This comes after Smith was given the “Thumbs Down” award at the association’s national conference. Smith was given the award for “harmful commentary about prominent Black women.”
Giving a bit more on the shady honor, NABJ stated Smith “has established a recurring public pattern of disparaging commentary directed at prominent Black women across politics, sports, and media,” “reinforces harmful narratives” and “undermines the fair and respectful representation of Black women in public discourse.”
Seeing the news, Stephen A. responded “This is the epitome of Christmas arriving early” and “You had your turn, now mine is coming.”
An easy call out will likely be NABJ hosting Trump during his election cycle.
You can catch all the chaos below.