By the time Mobb Deep released their fourth studio album, Murda Muzik, on August 17, 1999, Havoc and Prodigy had already established themselves as two of the most uncompromising voices to ever come out of Queensbridge. After a three-year gap following Hell on Earth and several delays, the Infamous duo returned with a project that proved their grimy brand of New York Hip Hop could still thrive during rap’s increasingly commercial era.

Murda Muzik debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and eventually earned Platinum certification, becoming Mobb Deep’s highest-charting and most commercially successful album. Led by the classic “Quiet Storm” and its memorable remix featuring Lil’ Kim, the project also included standouts such as “It’s Mine” featuring Nas, “The Realest” with Kool G Rap and “Allustrious.”

At a time when the charts were dominated by the glossy production of Bad Boy and the massive Southern movement spearheaded by No Limit, Mobb Deep remained unapologetically Queensbridge. Havoc’s haunting production provided the backdrop while Prodigy’s cold, descriptive bars continued painting vivid pictures of paranoia, survival and street life.

Murda Muzik didn’t require Mobb Deep to abandon the sound that made The Infamous and Hell on Earth essential listening. Instead, they refined it enough to reach their largest audience yet without sacrificing their identity.

Twenty-seven years later, Murda Muzik remains an important piece of the Mobb Deep catalog and another reminder of why Havoc and the late Prodigy remain synonymous with the darker, uncompromising sound of New York Hip Hop.

Rest in Peace to Prodigy and salute to Hav and the rest of the Mobb for this piece of Hip Hop history!