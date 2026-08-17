Before Scarface delivered universally celebrated classics like The Diary and The Fix, the Houston legend was already developing the dark, introspective storytelling that would eventually make him one of the most respected lyricists to ever touch a microphone.

On August 17, 1993, Brad “Scarface” Jordan released his second solo album, The World Is Yours, through Rap A Lot Records and Priority Records. Coming two years after his acclaimed solo debut, Mr. Scarface Is Back, the 17 track project represented another step in Face’s evolution outside of the Geto Boys while further establishing Houston as a legitimate force in Hip Hop.

The World Is Yours also marked an important sonic development in Scarface’s career. N.O. Joe became a major part of the production equation, alongside contributions from Scarface, Rap A Lot founder J. Prince and John Bido, with Mike Dean playing an important role on the engineering and mixing side. The result was a slower, thicker funk driven backdrop that gave Face more room to explore the paranoia, violence, mortality and psychological conflict that would become trademarks of his writing.

“Let Me Roll” became the album’s biggest single and one of Scarface’s most recognizable early solo records. Built around George Duke’s funk, the track showed another side of Face while becoming a Billboard Hot 100 hit. But some of the album’s strongest moments came when Scarface went inward. Records like “The Wall,” “Now I Feel Ya,” “Lettin’ Em Know” and “Mr. Scarface: Part III The Final Chapter” showed an emcee becoming increasingly comfortable examining death, survival and his own state of mind rather than simply documenting the violence surrounding him.

That psychological depth is what separated Scarface from many of his contemporaries. He could give listeners the street story, but he was equally interested in what happened inside the mind of the person living through it. The World Is Yours helped sharpen that approach before he took it to another level one year later with The Diary.

Commercially, Face wasn’t taking any steps backward either. The World Is Yours reached No. 1 on Billboard’s R&B/Hip Hop albums chart, broke into the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 and was certified Gold by the RIAA just two months after its release.

The album also arrived during an important period for Southern Hip Hop. In 1993, New York and Los Angeles still commanded most of the national conversation surrounding rap music, but Scarface and the Rap A Lot movement had already demonstrated that some of the culture’s most uncompromising music was coming straight out of Houston.

More than three decades later, The World Is Yours remains an essential chapter in Scarface’s catalog. It may sometimes get caught between the acclaim given to Mr. Scarface Is Back and the masterpiece that followed with The Diary, but the album documented Face becoming a more sophisticated writer, storyteller and producer while continuing to expand the possibilities for Southern Hip Hop.

Salute to Scarface, N.O. Joe, Mike Dean, J. Prince, John Bido and the entire Rap A Lot family for another important piece of Houston and Hip Hop history.