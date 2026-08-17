Wendy Williams Allegedly Feels God is ‘Getting Her Back’ for Commentary Over the Years

First things first, prayers up for Wendy Williams amid her struggles. The Breakfast Club duo of Charlamagne Tha God and Loren LoRosa are pulling back the curtains on a private moment with Wendy Williams, where she thinks karma is coming back for her.

Speaking on The Brilliant Idiots, the two revealed they had dinner with Williams. LoRosa stated, “She feels like everything she’s going through right now is God getting her back for all of the things that she said, you know, about people.”

Charlamagne cosigned the moment, revealing he was at the mental crossroads at the time, “That shit that Wendy Williams said to us at dinner is exactly where my energy was.”

You can hear it all below.