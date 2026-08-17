Yeat brought The LOVE/LYFE Tour to Los Angeles on Saturday night, turning the Intuit Dome in Inglewood into a marathon showcase of the different eras that have fueled his rise.

Scenes from Yeat's sold-out LA show at the Intuit Dome 🏟️🔥 pic.twitter.com/xc5ncQ3goi — Kurrco (@Kurrco) August 16, 2026

Yeat brought out Kid Cudi at his sold out LA show at the Intuit Dome 🔥



“I wanna bring out one of my favorite artists” pic.twitter.com/1M1xsUnDbz — Kurrco (@Kurrco) August 16, 2026

The August 15 stop came as the summer run supports his double album ADL (A Dangerous Lyfe / A Dangerous Love) and has featured BNYX alongside guests including SLAYR and Sheck Wes on select dates.

Los Angeles got an especially stacked night.

YEAT & FRIENDS

THE LOVE / LYFE TOUR



LOS ANGELES, CA 📍



FULL SETLIST 📝



▫️ Purpose General

▫️ Let King Tonka Talk

▫️ Talk

▫️ ORCHESTRATË

▫️ I'M YEAT

▫️ OH I DID

▫️ Liv Likë Dis

▫️ No More Talk (with BNYX)

▫️ Myself (with BNYX)

▫️ SWITCH IT (with BNYX & Zukenee)

▫️ GO AGAIN… pic.twitter.com/ceuv0GxvIB — Kurrco (@Kurrco) August 16, 2026

Yeat tore through a 40-song set that mixed newer records with fan favorites, opening with “Purpose General” before moving into “Let King Tonka Talk,” “Talk,” “ORCHESTRATË,” “I’M YEAT,” “OH I DID” and “Liv Likë Dis.”

Yeat and Julia Wolf perform “Dog House” in Los Angeles 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zLuIWgyzmn — Kurrco (@Kurrco) August 16, 2026

BNYX joined him for a stretch featuring “No More Talk,” “Myself,” “SWITCH IT” with Zukenee and “GO AGAIN.” Yeat kept digging through his catalog with “Wat it feel lykë,” “Money Twërk,” “GEEK TIMË,” “On tha linë” and “Sorry Bout That.”

Yeat and EsDeeKid performed a joint set during Yeat’s LA arena show:



▪️Made It On Our Own

▪️Rottweiler

▪️Century

▪️4Raws x Money So Big pic.twitter.com/5ICDJJSAnK — Kurrco (@Kurrco) August 16, 2026

Julia Wolf appeared for “In My Room” and “DOGHOUSE,” before Yeat launched into another run that included “Lose Control,” “Turban,” “Gët Busy,” “Poppin,” “Rendezvous” and “Griddlë.”

Then came one of the night’s biggest surprises. Kid Cudi joined Yeat for “Pursuit Of Happiness,” bringing a generational crossover moment to the Intuit Dome crowd.

Yeat followed with “The Bell,” “Breathe,” “Swerved It,” “Twizzy Rich,” “COME N GO,” “Out the way” and “Flawless.” EsDeeKid later hit the stage for “Made It On Our Own,” “Rottweiler,” “Century” and “4 Raws.”

The closing stretch went straight for Yeat staples. “Money so big” and “If We Being Real” arrived before “Back Home,” with “IDGAF” finishing the night.

For a tour built around ADL, the Los Angeles show played more like a full Yeat retrospective, complete with longtime collaborators, newer connections and Kid Cudi dropping into the middle of the chaos.