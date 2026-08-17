Yeat brought The LOVE/LYFE Tour to Los Angeles on Saturday night, turning the Intuit Dome in Inglewood into a marathon showcase of the different eras that have fueled his rise.
The August 15 stop came as the summer run supports his double album ADL (A Dangerous Lyfe / A Dangerous Love) and has featured BNYX alongside guests including SLAYR and Sheck Wes on select dates.
Los Angeles got an especially stacked night.
Yeat tore through a 40-song set that mixed newer records with fan favorites, opening with “Purpose General” before moving into “Let King Tonka Talk,” “Talk,” “ORCHESTRATË,” “I’M YEAT,” “OH I DID” and “Liv Likë Dis.”
BNYX joined him for a stretch featuring “No More Talk,” “Myself,” “SWITCH IT” with Zukenee and “GO AGAIN.” Yeat kept digging through his catalog with “Wat it feel lykë,” “Money Twërk,” “GEEK TIMË,” “On tha linë” and “Sorry Bout That.”
Julia Wolf appeared for “In My Room” and “DOGHOUSE,” before Yeat launched into another run that included “Lose Control,” “Turban,” “Gët Busy,” “Poppin,” “Rendezvous” and “Griddlë.”
Then came one of the night’s biggest surprises. Kid Cudi joined Yeat for “Pursuit Of Happiness,” bringing a generational crossover moment to the Intuit Dome crowd.
Yeat followed with “The Bell,” “Breathe,” “Swerved It,” “Twizzy Rich,” “COME N GO,” “Out the way” and “Flawless.” EsDeeKid later hit the stage for “Made It On Our Own,” “Rottweiler,” “Century” and “4 Raws.”
The closing stretch went straight for Yeat staples. “Money so big” and “If We Being Real” arrived before “Back Home,” with “IDGAF” finishing the night.
For a tour built around ADL, the Los Angeles show played more like a full Yeat retrospective, complete with longtime collaborators, newer connections and Kid Cudi dropping into the middle of the chaos.