Latin trap artist YOVNGCHIMI has joined forces with global hitmaker DJ Khaled and Puerto Rican standout Dei V for his new single “HVRACAN,” available now on all streaming platforms.

The collaboration brings YOVNGCHIMI and Dei V together on a larger-than-life record built around confidence, luxury, ambition and street energy. The accompanying visual follows the artists through luxury cars, designer fashion, diamonds, nightlife, money and their inner circles, while DJ Khaled adds his signature “We the Best” presence.

Following his return home, YOVNGCHIMI has continued building momentum with appearances at Fanatics Fest and the 40/40 Club, where he was seen alongside JAY-Z, LeBron James, Travis Scott, Draymond Green and Kevin Durant.

“HVRACAN” adds to YOVNGCHIMI’s growing list of high-profile collaborations, following work with Bad Bunny, Ozuna, Eladio Carrión, French Montana, DJ Drama, Tay Keith, Rich the Kid and G Herbo.

His 2023 debut album, WLGS (Whole Lotta Gang Shit), debuted at No. 6 on Spotify’s Top Albums Debut Global and Top Albums Debut USA charts and surpassed 100 million streams by March 2024. He also became the first Spanish-language artist to release a Gangsta Grillz project with DJ Drama through Mvrda Gvng.

“HVRACAN” follows “First Day Out,” “Ella Quiere Un Diablo” and “MVLAN” featuring JC Reyes.