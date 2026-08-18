Millions of lines of code are in each car these days. Today, software is affecting everything from battery management and advanced driver assistance, to infotainment, connectivity and over-the-air updates. Ten years ago, automakers were confronted with the challenge of developing software that would be reliable; today, they are struggling with the development of reliable software while simultaneously keeping development cycles under control as the vehicles become more software-defined.

The change has altered the expectations of manufacturers from the engineering side. The days of writing embedded code for each individual control unit are over for automotive software development. Cloud-based platforms, cybersecurity, functional safety, AI-based functionality, connected services, and enterprise systems integration are typical attributes of a project. Experience in automotive standards and automotive production environments is as important as software engineering itself.

The companies below offer automotive software development services that support the various stages of the car’s life cycle. Some are embedded systems and electronic control unit developers; others are connected mobility, software-defined vehicle, digital engineering or product development specialists. The selection of a partner will depend on the technologies being utilized, the regulatory circumstances and the size of the project.

Automotive Software Development Services Comparison

Company Core Services Best Fit DXC Technology Software-defined vehicles, connected mobility, embedded software, enterprise integration Global OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers KPIT Technologies AUTOSAR, embedded software, EV platforms Vehicle software platforms GlobalLogic Connected vehicles, HMI, digital engineering Digital cockpit development Tata Technologies Product engineering, embedded software, PLM End-to-end automotive engineering Capgemini Engineering Embedded systems, software validation, systems engineering Large automotive development programs Akkodis Software testing, validation, cybersecurity Safety-critical software projects

Best Automotive Software Development Services Worldwide

DXC Technology

Vehicle software has developed beyond embedded control systems. Manufacturers today are responsible for connected services, software defined vehicle platforms, digital engineering, and enterprise applications – all of which require a unified solution. DXC Technology provides software throughout this broader ecosystem supporting automotive companies across the product lifecycle.

Whether embedded software engineering, connected mobility solutions, software-defined vehicle development, cloud integration, cybersecurity, software testing or application modernization, it offers services across the entire spectrum. In addition, DXC collaborates with OEMs and suppliers in digital manufacturing, data platforms and enterprise systems that enable engineering, production and after-sales operations. The combination enables software written for the vehicle to be better connected with the business processes that surround it. The automotive practice is tailored for product manufacturers and suppliers with a global footprint, where software development is often multi-team and multi-generation in nature.

KPIT Technologies

Unlike most engineering companies, KPIT Technologies’ sole focus is on the mobility industry. Its areas of operation include embedded software, AUTOSAR, electric powertrains, diagnostics for the vehicle, middleware, and software-defined vehicle platforms. The company has established long-term partnerships with automotive manufacturers and suppliers working on next generation mobility solutions, especially with regard to electrification and intelligent vehicle systems. KPIT also provides validation and integration as part of the development process, enabling clients to integrate new features of software into production and adhere to automotive quality standards. In the world of software development, KPIT still remains one of the most niche players for organisations looking to develop software at the heart of future vehicle platforms.

GlobalLogic

GlobalLogic combines software programming and digital product development for connected cars. The company is involved in a variety of projects on digital cockpits, human-machine interfaces (HMI), in-vehicle infotainment systems, cloud connectivity, and in-vehicle user experiences. In addition to embedded development, it has teams dedicated to helping manufacturers develop companion applications and digital services that go beyond the vehicle. Modernizing legacy platforms, a significant portion of which is software, is another area for which GlobalLogic can help organizations. The company has a number of multi-disciplinary engineering teams that makes it a practical option for projects that require embedded systems and consumer-facing digital products.

Tata Technologies

Tata Technologies has long been involved in automotive engineering programs, where software development is just one facet of product engineering initiatives. The company operates in embedded software, product lifecycle management (PLM), systems engineering and vehicle development. It offers services ranging from early engineering and simulation to validation and manufacturing support, putting clients in the position that they can collaborate with one partner to provide engineering services across the various stages of development. Tata Technologies’ experience ranges from passenger, commercial and off-road vehicles, and is applicable to established automotive manufacturers as well as companies planning to build electric and connected vehicles. The wide engineering experience is especially useful for projects where software is needed to interface with mechanical and electrical systems.

Capgemini Engineering

Capgemini Engineering is a software developer for connected, autonomous, electric and software-defined vehicles. Its vehicle groups provide embedded software development, systems engineering, software validation, cyber security and cloud-connected vehicle platforms. In addition, the company collaborates with manufacturers implementing digital engineering to speed up development while ensuring compliance to vehicle safety regulations. In addition to vehicle software, Capgemini Engineering helps clients in manufacturing, digital twin and data-driven engineering processes. This arrangement is suitable for companies that have extensive transformation initiatives in engineering and production.

Akkodis

Akkodis offers engineering and software development services within multiple industries, one of the largest being automotive. It develops embedded software, functional safety, software testing, validation, cybersecurity, and systems integration solutions for the latest vehicle platforms. The company also provides assistance for electric vehicle programs and connected mobility and advanced driver assistance technologies to help manufacturers meet performance and compliance requirements. For many automotive projects the solution is not full outsourcing, but rather supplementing in-house engineering and development teams, which is why Akkodis is often used alongside in-house engineering teams. Its proven track record in software engineering and software testing renders it a useful tool for companies providing safety-critical applications in the automotive domain.

How to Choose an Automotive Software Development Partner

Choosing an automotive software development partner isn’t only about technical expertise. Vehicle programs can last for a number of years, require multiple engineering teams and be subject to strict industry requirements. If a company has a short pilot project success, it may not always be a good sign of the viability of a long term product roadmap.

It’s prudent to consider more than the price and team size before deciding. Such factors can have a bigger influence on the success of a project.

Industry Expertise

The standards and engineering processes used in the development of an automotive product are different from the majority of software projects. Embedded systems, functional safety, compliance and vehicle validation experience can ease the onboarding process and minimize development risks from the beginning.

Technical Capabilities

Each project calls for varying technical abilities. For some manufacturers, they may require assistance with AUTOSAR and embedded software, and for others, dedicated to connected vehicles, cloud platforms, AI, digital cockpits or software-defined vehicle architectures. The development partner should also have experience with the technologies that are required to run your project, not just general software engineering.

Engineering Scale

Automotive courses don’t remain unchanged throughout. As new vehicle platforms, features or test phases join, development teams expand. A partner who will scale engineering resources without impacting delivery is incredibly helpful when planning for the long haul.

Development Process

The engineering team should also be mature in terms of delivering the product. Discuss the testing of software, monitoring the software quality, the management of changes, and how software development teams communicate with hardware engineers throughout the development process.

Long-Term Support

Post-sales software changes in vehicles are ongoing. There will be a need for engineering support in the future for security updates, feature enhancements, regulatory compliance and routine maintenance. Partnering with a partner who can be part of the team after the initial release provides a more stable development path.

Final Thoughts

In today’s vehicles, software is a major contributor to the safety systems, connected services and the entire experience. Engineering partners are likely to be more than just code providers as manufacturers invest more in software defined vehicles.

The automotive software development strength of each of these companies varies. There are several that specialize in embedded engineering and vehicle platforms, or others that specialize in digital engineering, product development, or enterprise transformation. It is sometimes more significant to match abilities to the objectives of a particular program than to select the biggest provider.

Depending on the goal, such as creating embedded software, modernizing engineering platforms or creating connected mobility solutions, partnering with one with a proven track record in the car industry can help mitigate development risk and contribute to the product’s success.

FAQ

What Auto Software Development Services do these companies offer?

They create solutions like embedded software, connected vehicle platforms, digital cockpits, cloud integration, software validation and cyber security.

Why work with an organization that has experience working in the auto sector?

Automotive experts are knowledgeable about industry practice, safety measures and the intricacies of vehicle development.

Are automotive software vendors collaborating with electric and software-defined cars?

Yes, there are a lot of companies that have adopted EVP, connected mobility and SDV technology.

So, what do companies need to look at when choosing an automotive software development partner?

Some of the most critical factors are industry experience, technical know-how, scalability, and long-term engineering support.