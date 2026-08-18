Global superstar Cardi B will make history as she headlines BZR WKND (pronounced “Bizarre Weekend”) Jamaica 2026 with her first-ever headlining stadium concert in the Caribbean, taking place on Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Kingston, Jamaica. Fresh off her successful sold-out North American tour, Cardi B will headline Cardi B & Friends, the marquee event of BZR WKND’s four-day celebration of music, culture, tourism, fashion, and entertainment.

Following a sold-out debut at Kingston’s National Stadium in 2023 featuring Chris Brown & Friends, BZR WKND quickly emerged as one of the Caribbean’s premier music and lifestyle festivals. The inaugural event attracted fans from across Jamaica, the Caribbean, the United States, Canada, and Europe, establishing the festival as one of the region’s most anticipated live entertainment experiences. Now, BZR WKND returns in 2026 bigger than ever with its most ambitious edition to date.

BZR WKND will take place October 16–19, 2026, kicking off with the BZR WKND Welcome Party on Friday, October 16, followed by the TIDAL RAVE Beach Party: WYFL Edition on Saturday, October 17, before culminating with Cardi B & Friends on Sunday, October 18. Closing out the four-day destination festival on Monday, October 19, will be the BZR WKND Farewell Celebration.

Early bird tickets for BZR WKND Jamaica 2026 will go on sale Friday, August 21, 2026.

Expected to welcome more than 50,000 attendees throughout the weekend, BZR WKND Jamaica 2026 will once again bring together music lovers, travelers, and culture enthusiasts from around the globe while generating significant tourism, economic impact, and international media attention for Jamaica.

“Following the incredible success of our inaugural event, we knew BZR WKND had to return even bigger,” said Ryan Burke and Roy “Gramps” Morgan, organizers of BZR WKND Jamaica. “Cardi B is one of the biggest artists in the world, and her first-ever headlining stadium concert in the Caribbean represents a defining moment not only for BZR WKND, but for Jamaica’s live entertainment industry. We’re proud to welcome fans from around the world for what promises to be an unforgettable weekend.”

More than a music festival, BZR WKND Jamaica is a celebration of Caribbean culture, blending world-class entertainment with fashion, food, nightlife, tourism, and immersive brand experiences. Throughout the weekend, attendees can expect VIP hospitality, curated events, interactive activations, and an exciting lineup of internationally acclaimed and Caribbean artists joining Cardi B for what promises to be one of the biggest entertainment weekends in the region.

Additional performers, ticket information, travel packages, and festival experiences will be announced in the coming weeks.