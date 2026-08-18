The Cleveland Browns are giving fans a glimpse of their future, and it looks nothing like the stadium they know today.

A detailed model of the new Huntington Bank Field showcases the $2.6 billion enclosed dome currently under construction in Brook Park near Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. Scheduled to open for the 2029 NFL season, the 67,500-seat venue is designed without obstructed views and built to host concerts and major events throughout the year.

The Cybertruck of stadiums https://t.co/UqHk5BdF7p — Jarrett Bailey (@JBaileyNFL) August 17, 2026

Fans can already explore the concept through the Browns’ experience center, where a holodeck-style room offers virtual views from future seats. The stadium’s sleek design has quickly become its own conversation, earning everything from “Cybertruck of stadiums” comparisons to jokes about a futuristic prison. The expansive glass roof has even sparked questions about its potential impact on birds.

An absolutely incredible virtual look at the Cleveland Browns’ new stadium from a holodeck-like room in The Browns Experience. This is as if you’re standing at midfield, but if you’re buying season tickets they can virtually take you right to your seat. pic.twitter.com/74NYPX2rJY — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) August 17, 2026

Cleveland’s immediate football future is considerably closer, starting with a quarterback decision that remains unresolved.

New head coach Todd Monken is splitting first-team work between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders as the Browns prepare for their September 13 opener against Jacksonville.

Deshaun Watson

Shedeur Sanders

Dillon Gabriel



The Browns might have the worst QB room we’ve ever seen 😭 pic.twitter.com/UujmApgMYE — Hater Report (@HaterReport) August 15, 2026

Watson, entering the final season of his fully guaranteed $230 million contract, has made just 19 starts for Cleveland across four seasons. Returning from the Achilles injury that ended his 2024 campaign, Watson completed 11 of 15 passes for 126 yards against Chicago on August 15, while losing a strip-sack fumble and reporting “minor numbness” in his forearm and elbow.

The Browns QB room.



Who has it better than Cleveland? pic.twitter.com/QtPK78NmEI — Polymarket Football (@PolymarketBlitz) August 15, 2026

Sanders, coming off a rookie season featuring seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions across eight appearances, finished the preseason matchup 6 of 11 for 79 yards with an interception.

The competition has also exposed operational problems. Monken expressed frustration over cadence mistakes, delay-of-game penalties and a wasted timeout following the Chicago game. Sanders has been adjusting to receiving play calls and operating under center after playing without traditional huddles in college.

Now comes another major audition. Sanders is slated for first-team practice reps and the first-half start against Buffalo on August 22.

Cleveland knows where it plans to play in 2029. Figuring out who leads the offense in 2026 remains the more urgent construction project.