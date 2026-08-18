Klutch Athletics, the next generation’s sport brand founded by Rich Paul and co-authored with New Balance, has revealed its Fall 26 collection, led by the Klutch Athletics x New Balance AC Runner in a new Twilight colorway.
Inspired by the transition into twilight, the sneaker features deep teal tones representing the final traces of daylight meeting the night sky, complemented by darker shades inspired by moonlight and starlight. Built for training, the AC Runner is designed to support everything from workouts to running.
The accompanying apparel collection introduces men’s and women’s performance pieces designed for warm- and cold-weather training as late summer transitions into fall. Key looks arriving August 21 include the NB x Klutch Men’s Performance SS Top and Woven Short, alongside the Women’s Cropped Versatile T-Shirt and 3 Inch Woven Short.
Additional fleece pieces arrive October 1, including the Men’s Polar Fleece Pullover and Pant and Women’s Polar Fleece Cropped Half Zip.
The Fall 26 apparel collection launches August 21 on Klutch.com and NewBalance.com, while the Twilight AC Runner arrives online and at select retailers.
Rich Paul will celebrate the launch at Snipes, 5309 Chew Ave. in Philadelphia, on August 21 from 3:30–5:30 p.m. ET, featuring a special customization experience.